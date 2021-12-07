comscore WhatsApp launches new program to help companies build solutions for healthcare issues
News

WhatsApp launches new program to help organisations build solutions for healthcare issues

Apps

WhatsApp claims that participating organisations will get the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, access on-ground ecosystems, receive support with impact measurement guidance

WhatsApp Incubator

WhatsApp incubator aims to help health care organisations

WhatsApp announced the launch of the WhatsApp Incubator Program (WIP), an initiative that it claims will support organisations in building digital solutions. The program aims to facilitate positive and measurable health outcomes at scale by leveraging the WhatsApp Business Platform. Also Read - WhatsApp adds new durations to Disappearing messages feature: Here's how to enable

The new program introduced by WhatsApp aims to identify 10 organisations that are tackling critical health issues. They will be guided through a design thinking-led process to build a deeper understanding and applicability of their WhatsApp-powered solution. The selected organisations will be provided with technical support in order to design, prototype, and pilot their health use cases. Also Read - WhatsApp brings this change to audio messages: New feature rolling out for these users

Registrations for the program are open for entrepreneurs, NGOs, start-ups, and any other organisations that have innovative ideas to tackle issues of general immunisation, mental health, maternal health and equitable access to healthcare to apply. WhatsApp claims that participating organisations will get the opportunity to be mentored by industry experts, access on-ground ecosystems, receive support with impact measurement guidance, and a chance to network with funders to scale their use cases. The program is being administered by Quicksand Design Studio. Also Read - WhatsApp to allow select users to choose different skin combinations for couple emojis

The applications are now open until December 24, 2021. A webinar will be hosted to address questions from interested applicants on December 14, 2021.


Abhijit Bose, Head of WhatsApp India, said, “Technology has been the most critical instrument in India’s fight against Covid-19. During the pandemic we have seen several innovative use cases of the WhatsApp Business Platform by government organisations, civic actors, city administrations, and many more NGOs, both large and small, across sectors and locations. We feel honoured to have had the opportunity to work alongside some of these organisations to help drive effectiveness and impact during the pandemic for various communities in India. We hope the WhatsApp Incubator Program brings forth more such innovative and unique solutions that will help solve India’s healthcare needs.”

  • Published Date: December 7, 2021 11:46 AM IST
  • Updated Date: December 7, 2021 11:48 AM IST

