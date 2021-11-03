Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced new special Diwali animated sticker pack. Using these new Diwali animated stickers, WhatsApp wants to make users feel festive while maintain social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic times. Also Read - How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we used to celebrate festivals before. At these tough times, it is best and suggested to connect with loved ones virtually. The best way to connect with family and friends amid the festive season is WhatsApp, which is used by millions of users globally. Also Read - How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web through Photo editor

Keeping these things in mind, WhatsApp has introduced animated stickers specially for Diwali. Using these stickers users will be able to send Diwali greetings to one another at the comfort of their homes and keeping in mind the importance of social distancing. Also Read - WhatsApp Web gets three new fun features: All you need to know

“To add to the festive cheer and make the exchange of messages more expressive, emotive and fun, WhatsApp has curated a fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack. There is something for everyone and these Diwali stickers on WhatsApp are sure to make festive message exchange with friends and family even more exciting,” the messaging platform said announcing the new animated stickers.

How to send Diwali WhatsApp animated stickers

These new Diwali stickers are already available for download for both Android and iOS users. Users can simply head over to their respective app stores and update the WhatsApp mobile app.

Once the application is updated, users can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app

Step 2: Then open the chat

Step 3: Click on the sticker icon. For iOS users, the option is located on the right side of the text bar. While for Android users, the stickers icon is next to the GIF option.

Step 4: Next you can tap on the ‘plus’ icon and then simply select the Happy Diwali sticker pack and download.

Step 5: Once done, get back to the chat, select the sticker and click on the send button.