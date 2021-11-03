comscore WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali: How to download and feel festive
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp releases special animated stickers for Diwali: How to download and feel festive
News

WhatsApp releases special animated stickers for Diwali: How to download and feel festive

Apps

WhatsApp has introduced new special Diwali animated sticker pack. Using these new Diwali animated stickers, the messaging platform wants to make users feel festive while maintain social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic times.

diiwali stickers

Meta owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced new special Diwali animated sticker pack. Using these new Diwali animated stickers, WhatsApp wants to make users feel festive while maintain social distance amid the COVID-19 pandemic times. Also Read - How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we used to celebrate festivals before. At these tough times, it is best and suggested to connect with loved ones virtually. The best way to connect with family and friends amid the festive season is WhatsApp, which is used by millions of users globally. Also Read - How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web through Photo editor

Keeping these things in mind, WhatsApp has introduced animated stickers specially for Diwali. Using these stickers users will be able to send Diwali greetings to one another at the comfort of their homes and keeping in mind the importance of social distancing. Also Read - WhatsApp Web gets three new fun features: All you need to know

“To add to the festive cheer and make the exchange of messages more expressive, emotive and fun, WhatsApp has curated a fun and colourful Diwali sticker pack. There is something for everyone and these Diwali stickers on WhatsApp are sure to make festive message exchange with friends and family even more exciting,” the messaging platform said announcing the new animated stickers.

whatsapp

How to send Diwali WhatsApp animated stickers

These new Diwali stickers are already available for download for both Android and iOS users. Users can simply head over to their respective app stores and update the WhatsApp mobile app.

Once the application is updated, users can follow these steps:

Step 1: Open the WhatsApp app

Step 2: Then open the chat

Step 3: Click on the sticker icon. For iOS users, the option is located on the right side of the text bar. While for Android users, the stickers icon is next to the GIF option.

Step 4: Next you can tap on the ‘plus’ icon and then simply select the Happy Diwali sticker pack and download.

Step 5: Once done, get back to the chat, select the sticker and click on the send button.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 3, 2021 3:04 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
News
Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
Zoom begins showing ads for select free users

Apps

Zoom begins showing ads for select free users

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Apps

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

Electric Vehicle

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

How To

How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart sale

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Poco Smartphone Offers on FlipKart Big Diwali Sale 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Apps

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021
How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

How To

How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone
How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps
WhatsApp Web users can now edit images, see link previews and get sticker suggestions

Apps

WhatsApp Web users can now edit images, see link previews and get sticker suggestions
WhatsApp banned more than 2 million Indian accounts in September

News

WhatsApp banned more than 2 million Indian accounts in September

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire Emotes: Baby Shark से लेकर Mythos Four तक, बेहद खास हैं ये 5 इमोट्स

BGMI में लॉग-इन करने के लिए जरूरी होगा Facebook ऐप, Krafton ने बताई ये वजह

Free Fire का Rafael कैरेक्टर देता है HITMAN वाली वाइब्स, स्नाइपर चलाने वालों के लिए है बेस्ट

Lenovo कर रहा एक और डुअल स्क्रीन लैपटॉप पर काम, Stylus को करेगा सपोर्ट

सबसे कम कीमत में मिल रहा iPhone 12 Pro, जानें नई कीमत और ऑफर

Latest Videos

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR
Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali
Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Realme Narzo 30 smartphone available with Rs 1,500 off during Amazon sale

News

Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
News
Apple iPhone might soon start calling 911 whenever it detects a car crash
WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Apps

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021
Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark

Electric Vehicle

Vivo, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme to enter Electric Vehicle market, tipped to file trademark
iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9000 discount on Flipkart sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers