WhatsApp will now use your 'legal name' for UPI payments: How to find out yours

Up till now, WhatsApp users could simply enter any name of their choice of up to 25 characters, even emojis. But this will change now.

WhatsApp will now ask users for their ‘legal’ names to proceed with UPI-based payments on the platform. These ‘legal’ names are the names associated with the users’ bank accounts. They can be different from the profile names and will be displayed to the receiver. This change comes after the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) guidelines were set by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to crack down on payment frauds. Also Read - WhatsApp working on new app for macOS users: Repot

WhatsApp UPI payments now require ‘legal names’

WhatsApp has officially confirmed the same on its website. As per the statement, “This requirement is set by NPCI and designed to mitigate fraud across the UPI payments system. WhatsApp uses the phone number associated with your account to identify your bank account through UPI. The name associated with your bank account is the name that will be shared.” Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you bring sanity to your inbox by bringing chat filters

This change is applicable to both iOS and Android users. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you set your old messages to disappear at once

Until now, WhatsApp users could add the name of the sender by themselves which could include up to 25 characters, even emojis. But now, it is mandatory for all users to give the legal name which is on their UPI linked bank account to make the payment.

To inform users about this update, WhatsApp has started sending out notifications in the app that contains a link to an FAQ page that educates users about the legal name requirement.

For many users, users can find the FAQ page under Settings>Help Center>About UPI Payments and legal name

For the unversed, WhatsApp does not require you to have a digital wallet to make payments or receive money on the platform. The messaging app uses Unified Payments Interface (UPI), the same system that Google Pay, Phone Pay, BHIM and various bank apps use. WhatsApp users can even make payments through other apps such as BHIM, Google Pay or Phone Pay.

  • Published Date: May 13, 2022 10:35 AM IST

