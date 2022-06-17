comscore WhatsApp now lets participants message or mute anyone on a group video call
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Let Participants Mute Specific People Video Calls
News

WhatsApp will now let participants mute or text specific people during video calls

Apps

Participants of a WhatsApp group video call will now be able to mute or message any specific person on the call directly.

Untitled design - 2022-06-17T093924.217

WhatsApp has introduced a few updates for its video calling feature. One of the major highlights of these announcements is that participants in the call will now be able to mute specific people during the call, including the host, if they want. It was earlier pointed out that the video calling feature on WhatsApp lacked a few functionalities. Also Read - Father’s Day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

WhatsApp updates its video calling feature

As per a tweet by WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, “Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a helpful indicator, so you can more easily see when more people join large calls”. Also Read - WhatsApp Pay: How to add (and remove) a bank account

WhatsApp users will now be able to mute noisy people on an ongoing video call and send private messages to specific participants directly from the call. Additionally, all participants will also be notified by a pop-up when a new person joins an ongoing call. WhatsApp announced the new features on Twitter.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, these features are being rolled out for both Android and iOS users.

For the unversed, WhatsApp now also allows users to add up to 32 people on a voice call on the app. If you don’t see these features now, you will get them eventually as it is being released in a phased manner globally.

WhatsApp has also announced that now a user can add up to 512 participants in a group chat.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: June 17, 2022 10:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Assassin's Creed Origins is now available for Free this weekend
Gaming
Assassin's Creed Origins is now available for Free this weekend
Snapchat is testing its own subscription based service that will offer exclusive features

Apps

Snapchat is testing its own subscription based service that will offer exclusive features

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity partner up to bring battery swapping service to more EVs

automobile

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity partner up to bring battery swapping service to more EVs

PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

Gaming

PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Assassin's Creed Origins is now available for Free this weekend

Crayon Motors and Bounce Infinity partner up to bring battery swapping service to more EVs

PUBG Mobile ban concerns: IOA responds to NCPCR allegation of identifying PUBG Mobile as Esports

Xbox Series S to get a price hike starting June 30

Father s day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

5G in India: Here's how 5G technology will change the world around you

5G connectivity is coming to India: All you need to know

ShortCuts keys for Windows

Microsoft begins developing games

How to set up Emergency SOS

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look

Hands On

Hyundai Venue Facelift Launched in India Starting at Rs 7,53,000, Check Out the Video to See the First Look
5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia

News

5G to roll out in India : Here are the features ? #5g #5gphoneinindia
Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video

Features

Few Major Shortcut keys for Windows and how to use these Shortcut keys, to know more watch the video
Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

Features

Microsoft begins developing games for Microsoft Team to Know more Watch the Video

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999