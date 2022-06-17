WhatsApp has introduced a few updates for its video calling feature. One of the major highlights of these announcements is that participants in the call will now be able to mute specific people during the call, including the host, if they want. It was earlier pointed out that the video calling feature on WhatsApp lacked a few functionalities. Also Read - Father’s Day: WhatsApp tips and tricks for fathers to stay safe online

WhatsApp updates its video calling feature

As per a tweet by WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, "Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator, so you can more easily see when more people join large calls".

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we've added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

WhatsApp users will now be able to mute noisy people on an ongoing video call and send private messages to specific participants directly from the call. Additionally, all participants will also be notified by a pop-up when a new person joins an ongoing call. WhatsApp announced the new features on Twitter.

As per a report by WABetaInfo, these features are being rolled out for both Android and iOS users.

For the unversed, WhatsApp now also allows users to add up to 32 people on a voice call on the app. If you don’t see these features now, you will get them eventually as it is being released in a phased manner globally.

☎️ We’ve added a few updates to a WhatsApp favorite! When it comes to group calls, now you can: 🔇 Mute others

✉️ Message specific people

🙋 See a banner when someone joins offscreen — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) June 16, 2022

WhatsApp has also announced that now a user can add up to 512 participants in a group chat.