WhatsApp likely to bring voice note waveforms, forward in-app sticker packs for Android

WhatsApp for Android is getting two new features via the latest beta update. As spotted by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the cross messaging platform’s Android version will soon have voice note waveforms, and the ability to forward in-app sticker packs which is already available on the iOS platform. Also Read - Telegram takes on WhatsApp with group video calls, animated background, screen-sharing feature, and more

The latest add-on was spotted via WhatsApp beta v2.21.13.17 version for Android. As per the outlet, these features are expected to roll out to the general public in the coming days. Also Read - Top 5 WhatsApp Business features MSMEs should use to run their business

WhatsApp new features for Android

As noted by WABetaInfo, WhatsApp beta update v2.21.13.17 for Android has added the ability to forward in-app sticker packs that users can send to their contacts in their WhatsApp account. As mentioned, the feature is already available for iPhone users. If you are a beta tester you can check for the feature by opening the WhatsApp Sticker Store in the emoji section of the app. On selecting a sticker pack if you see a forward button at the top of the pack then the feature has been added to your account. Tapping the button will prompt you to select the chat you wish to forward the sticker pack. Also Read - Your Window PC can now run Android apps

In addition, WhatsApp’s latest beta update reveals a cosmetic change or to say a revamp to the voice note. While previously the voice note showed a straight line beside the play/pause button, with the update beta testers are now seeing a waveform when the voice note is played. As per the report, some of the users are not able to play and pause from a certain point as the voice waveform is not quite visible in dark mode. WABetaInfo notes that users are finding it difficult to “navigate through the voice message.” However, the report cites that users can decide to stop recording so that they can listen to the voice message before sending it.

On a related note, WhatsApp is reportedly planning to add changes to the way it manages chat backups for Android users. As per reports, the Facebook-owned messaging platform will start avoiding backing up Status updates to save storage when a user backs up the app’s data.