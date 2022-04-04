comscore WhatsApp imposing fresh limits on forwarding messages to group chats
WhatsApp limits forwarding messages to group chats to curb misinformation

WhatsApp is also working on introducing a new Communities tab on its platform that will replace the existing Camera tab.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is working on imposing fresh limits to forwarded messages on its platform. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the company is planning to introduce fresh limits to forwarding messages to group chats. Also Read - Here’s why WhatsApp banned over 14 lakh Indian accounts in February

As of now, WhatsApp users can forward a message to up to five users at a time. On the other hand, messages that have been forwarded many times can be forwarded to only one chat at a time. This has been done to limit the spread of spam messages and messages containing misinformation on WhatsApp’s platform. Now, the blog site says that the company is planning to impose similar limits to messages forwarded to group chats. Also Read - WhatsApp announces new voice messaging features for Android, iOS users

WhatsApp’s new limit prevents users from sending forwarded messages to more than one group chat. The screenshot shared by the blog site shows that every time a user tries to forward a message to more than one group chat, the app will show a yellow coloured banner on top with the message – “Forwarded Messages can only be sent to one group chat.” Also Read - WhatsApp’s global voice note player arrives on Android, but there’s a catch

WhatsApp

Image: WABetaInfo

This limit is applicable only to messages that have been forwarded many times already or in other words, the messages that come with the ‘Forwarded many times’ label. For messages originating from a user, the limit stays the same. Or in other words, a user can share a message for which they are the originator with up to five people in a single go.

This feature is available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.7.2 and WhatsApp beta for iOS 22.7.0.76.

Separately, WhatsApp is also working on a Communities tab on its platform. Word is that the messaging app is planning to replace the camera tab with a new communities tab. This tab is likely to direct users to the Communities Home, where they will see Communities for which they have admin rights and the groups-related to specific communities that they are a part of. This feature is available in the latest version of WhatsApp beta app for iOS and it is expected to arrive on Android soon.

  Published Date: April 4, 2022 12:55 PM IST

