WhatsApp is a popular app and there are no two ways about it. With a plethora of features, it is bound to attract people. However, the messaging app is also a magnet to malware that, under the garb of getting people perks, can hinder the security of the users.

A new WhatsApp malware is making rounds these days, which disguises as an opportunity for you to win a free smartphone by simply downloading an app. While you might want to grab the offer, you shouldn't for your privacy may be in trouble.

Do not fall prey to this new WhatsApp malware

It is suggested that a new WhatsApp message is going viral, which is nothing but malware. The message contains a fake Google Play Store link and asks users to click on it to download an app in return for a free phone.

If you click on the link, you will be taken to a lookalike of the Google Play Store site and ask you to download the Huawei Mobile app. While this proposition sounds like a good one, you shouldn’t click on the link or download the app, which is phony in reality.

If you click on the link or download the app, the scamsters will be able to bombard you with ads and steal your personal information such as bank details and more information.

The same scam was discovered by Lukas Stefanko, a researcher at cybersecurity firm ESET and showcased via a YouTube video. Here’s the video:

Ray Walsh, a technology expert at ProPrivacy has suggested that the adware tricks people into falling prey to the ad subscribing scam and is capable of stealing information from users.

A WhatsApp spokesperson has suggested that the WhatsApp scam is being reported and action is being taken against it so that its impact is restricted.

To stay safe from such scams, you need to ensure that you don’t click on any such links and refrain from downloading apps from sources other than the Google Play Store or the App Store. If you receive such messages, it’s best advised to report them.

