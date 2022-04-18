comscore WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through smart glasses soon
WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through smart glasses soon: All you need to know

A range of data indicating that WhatsApp was developing a feature that would allow users to dictate messages through Facebook Assistant on specific wearable devices.

WhatsApp may allow you to dictate messages through Smart Glasses soon (Image: pixabay)

WhatsApp users will soon be able to dictate messages through smart glasses. The feature seems to be tied to Facebook Assistant and it will be locked to Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Also Read - WhatsApp might soon let you hide ‘Last Seen’ status from specific contacts

XDA-Developers team found new evidence in the latest WhatsApp Beta 2.22.9.13, which includes a range of data indicating that WhatsApp was developing a feature that would allow users to dictate messages through Facebook Assistant on specific wearable devices. Also Read - How to book Mumbai Metro One e-ticket on WhatsApp

As per the report, the new feature will allow Ray-Ban Stories owners to dictate messages into the device’s microphone. It will allow a user to send commands to Facebook Assistant. The smart assistant will directly send a message to a friend on WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp Groups to support Reactions, 32-member voice calls and more: Check details

WhatsApp’s parent company Meta back in September launched its first pair of smart glasses in partnership with Ray-Ban parent EssilorLuxottica. Ray-Ban Stories look pretty low-profile and will allow users to capture photos and videos with the help of two 5-megapixel cameras.

Wearers will also be able to listen to music and attend phone calls using the in-frame speakers and microphone. The glasses weigh under 50 grams and will come with a leather hard-shell charging case.

Meanwhile, Meta is also reportedly planning to launch AR glasses under its Project Nazare initiative by 2024. The company is also aiming to launch the first model in two years, followed by a “lighter, more advanced” model in 2026, and a third model in 2028.

Meta’s AR glasses are expected to be priced higher than the Oculus Quest 2 VR headset which is available at $299 due to pricier materials.

Meta’s upcoming AR glasses are expected to operate independently of a smartphone. Like other smart glasses, it’ll also have an exterior camera, stereo audio, and one would even be able to communicate with other users’ holograms. As per reports, it will be based on Android and offer “full” AR – complete with 3D visuals and eye-tracking.

  Published Date: April 18, 2022 12:56 PM IST

