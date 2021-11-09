comscore WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions
News

WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

Apps

WhatsApp beta for Android reveals Novi digital wallet integration, might soon allow global payments transfer.

whatsapp

WhatsApp could soon allow users to transfer money globally. The Facebook-owned cross-messaging platform is spotted integrating digital wallet Novi that will likely help users to transfer money across the globe via the app. Also Read - How to save important messages on WhatsApp

Apparently, a beta update for Android within the previous version suggested the update. The Novi integration was unearthed by folks at XDA that claim to have found it in the new lines of code during an APK teardown of the app. As per the report, the text within the code should that it would begin requiring some document verification to transfer money via the app through the digital wallet. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

The report notes that WhatsApp users would be required to go through a video selfie for identity verification. While XDA Developers managed to dissect the integration, WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo revealed the Novi integration references within the app’s beta version 2.21.22.17. The outlet even shared a screenshot to suggest the functionality. Also Read - WhatsApp now testing Communities feature to take on Signal, Telegram

While nothing is concrete yet, reports predict that the verification could be related to a new integration with Meta formerly known as Facebook’s Novi wallet app.

To recall, Facebook rolled out in Novi digital wallet via an ongoing pilot program for users in the US and Guatemala. To put things in perspective, the digital app basically allows users to transfer and receive money with no charges across borders via the Pax Dollar, a digital coin that is tied to the US dollar. At present WhatsApp has person-to-person payments support in India and Brazil. While the company seems to be adding a new way for sending money via Novi it remains to be seen how it will be implemented in different regions.

GSMArena points out that the requirement for verification will depend on the regions where WhatsApp plans to integrate Novi for global payments. WhatsApp India uses UPI for payments, hence users in the country won’t require to submit any documents for verification to continue sending or receiving money. That said, the decoding of the integration is basically done from ‘beta testing channels,’ WhatsApp may have or may not tweak it in the future.

  Published Date: November 9, 2021 7:54 PM IST

Best Sellers