WhatsApp may soon allow users to hide number from specific groups: Check details

WhatsApp is reportedly working in a new feature that would allow users to hide their phone numbers from select WhatsApp Groups. The feature is currently under development. According to the WABetaInfo portal, users will soon be able to hide their phone numbers from their interlocutors, but so far only in certain groups in the Android application. Also Read - WhatsApp new privacy features: Now leave WhatsApp groups silently, hide online status, block screenshots

By default, this option will be inactive. Your phone number will be automatically hidden from all group members when you join, but you can later choose to share it with a particular subgroup if you so choose. The messaging app is rumoured to be releasing the update through the Google Play beta programme, using the Android 2.22.17.23 beta. Also Read - Messaged the wrong person on WhatsApp? Now you have two days to delete it

Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday announced that WhatsApp will be introducing three new privacy features to users. These WhatsApp features will give users more control over their conversations and added layers of protection when messaging. WhatsApp has added new layers of privacy features in order to give the user more ways to secure their messages, including disappearing messages that self-destruct, end-to-end encrypted backups when you want to save your chat history, 2-step verification for added security, and the ability to block and report unwanted chats. Also Read - WhatsApp Communities feature, a rival to Telegram Channels, spotted on Web version

The three new WhatsApp features will add to other privacy features that have been available for users. Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO, Meta, “New privacy features coming to WhatsApp: exit group chats without notifying everyone, control who can see when you’re online, and prevent screenshots on view once messages. We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations.”

In addition to this, another recent report by WABetaInfo has announced that WhatsApp is testing new emoji reactions for Status. As of now, there were only 8 pre-defined emoticons that the users could use. These emojis include Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points.

For the unversed, WhatsApp now allows users to send any emoji they want while reacting to a text on the platform. This was earlier limited to just 5 emojis that included smiling face, thumbs up, sad face, heart and laughing face.