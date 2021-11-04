comscore WhatsApp may soon bring this much-waited feature
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp may soon bring this much-waited feature
News

WhatsApp may soon bring this much-waited feature

Apps

Meta (previously Facebook) owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on extending the time limit for the 'delete for everyone' feature. 

  • Published: November 4, 2021 10:37 AM IST
whatsapp

Meta (previously Facebook) owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on extending the time limit for the ‘delete for everyone’ feature. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

The ‘delete for everyone’ option was rolled out in 2017 and initially had a time limit of seven seconds that later got extended to 4,096 seconds in 2018. Now, As per a WaBetaInfo report, the time limit for using the ‘delete for everyone’ feature may be increased to an indefinite period. Also Read - WhatsApp releases special animated stickers for Diwali: How to download and feel festive

The publication even shared a screenshot where it showcased that a message from three months ago was still eligible to get deleted for both people. Also Read - How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

WABetaInfo also reports separately that WhatsApp Beta for iOS (v2.21.220.15) is getting a new video playback interface to allow users to pause, play the video in fullscreen, or close the picture-in-picture window.

Recently, WhatsApp also started rolling out end-to-end encrypted chat backups for iOS and Android users globally.

With the new update, if a user chooses to back up his chat history with end-to-end encryption, it will be accessible only to him, and no one will be able to unlock the backup.

Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider will be able to access their end-to-end encryption backup.

(Inputs from IANS)

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 4, 2021 10:37 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon
Apps
This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon
Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

JioPhone Next releasing in Diwali: Should you buy it or consider some other options?

Digital Gold: What is it, how to buy it via Google Pay, PhonePe

iPhone 13 production hit by chip shortage: 3 options to consider instead if you want a new iPhone

JioPhone Next first impressions: Basic, but offers everything you can ask for at Rs 6,499

How to scan Paytm App QR Code sent on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Related Stories

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon

Apps

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon
Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

News

Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones
WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021

Apps

WhatsApp launches special animated stickers for Diwali 2021
How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone

How To

How to download WhatsApp status video on your smartphone
How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

How To

How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web: Follow these simple steps

हिंदी समाचार

Vivo V23e की तस्वीर हुई लीक, मिलेगा 50MP का सेल्फी और 64MP रियर कैमरा

Free Fire Diamonds ऐसे करें टॉप-अप, कीमत से लेकर रिवॉर्ड तक ये हैं डिटेल्स

Netflix पर अब गेम भी खेल सकेंगे आप, लॉन्च हुए Shooting Hoops समेत 5 Mobile Games

Facebook पर फोटो अपलोड करने पर चेहरे अपने आप नहीं होंगे टैग, कंपनी बंद करेगी यह फीचर

Free Fire Redeem Codes for November: इन कोड्स के जरिए पूरे महीने जीतें कई धांसू आइटम्स

Latest Videos

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?

Reviews

Vivo X70 Pro: Is it the best photography companion for your Diwali 2021 photos?
iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

News

iPhone SE 2020 available with Rs 9,000 discount on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale
Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR

News

Best Budget Purifiers to Buy from Amazon this Diwali | BGR
Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

Mi Smart Band 5, Oppo Enco W11, Realme Power Bank: Top 5 best tech gadgets under Rs 2,000 for Diwali

News

This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon
Apps
This much-awaited WhatsApp feature is coming soon
Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more

Gaming

Free Fire redeem codes bring Diwali special rewards, free diamonds, more
Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message

News

Apple CEO Tim Cook sends Happy Diwali greetings for all: Read message
The way you login to Google account is going to change next week

News

The way you login to Google account is going to change next week
Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

Mobiles

Want to buy JioPhone Next? Here s how you can book it via WhatsApp

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers