WhatsApp, while being the convenient messaging app for us right now, has somehow become home to a number of scams. We have heard about many scammy messages going viral on the app only to cause harm to the privacy and security of users. A similar message, claiming to provide the Rs 555 Jio plan for free is making the rounds. However, it is fake and you should avoid falling for it.

Do not fall for this fake WhatsApp message

It is suggested that a new message is circulating on WhatsApp. The message claims to provide Jio users with the Rs 555 plan for free to celebrate the birthday of Mukesh Ambani's grandson. While you might get excited, you should note that it isn't true.

The message, which consists of a link to avail of the offer is fake and will instead, direct you to a malicious website. This will, in turn, hinder your privacy and security and can let hackers get access to your sensitive data.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, the WhatsApp message reads, “As Mukesh Ambani becomes grandfather, all the Jio users are being given free recharge worth Rs 555. I have received the free recharge, so can you. In order to avail of the offer click on https://c***.ly/N***arg link (name hidden for users to avoid clicking on it). The offer is valid only till March 30.”

Himachal Pradesh’s Cyber Crime branch has warned people of the same and confirmed that it is fake.

A Phishing Website namely “https://t.co/3vsZJogeUe” is being created on BlogSpot. The websites offers Free Jio Recharge worth Rs 555. From Analysis it has been learned that the above mentioned website is to trying to redirect the user to malicious website. pic.twitter.com/ZbkBIE7AKU — HP State Cyber Crime Police Station (@hppcybercell) August 6, 2020

Previous WhatsApp scams

This isn’t the first time WhatsApp has been used to spread malicious messages. Previously, a fake WhatsApp message made the rounds recently. It claimed to provide people with free Amazon gifts but it turned out to fake.

A similar thing happened on Women’s Day that went viral claiming to provide people with free Adidas shoes. Yet again, it was fake.

To keep away from such scams and malicious activities, it’s best to avoid clicking on such messages and report the sender.