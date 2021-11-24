WhatsApp is reportedly planning to extend the message-deleting time limit. Currently, the cross-messaging platform allows 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds time limit to delete the already sent message to a recipient. Apparently, the Meta-owned social app is working to extend the message-deleting time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes. Also Read - WhatsApp finally brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it

The detail comes via the popular WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo that suggests users might witness the change in an upcoming future update. The outlet spotted the change on WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2147.4. The beta update suggests that WhatsApp to bring changes to the message deletion feature.

As per the report, WhatsApp previously planned to remove restrictions to delete messages, but the platform now seems to modify the time limit and extend it from an hour to a week. The WhatsApp tracker shared a screenshot that reveals how the message deletion options show up for a text that is at least a day old.

“It will be possible to delete messages for everyone older than 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds at a later date. In particular, we can confirm that WhatsApp is now planning to change the time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes in a future update,” WABetaInfo cited. “The feature is still under development, so their plans about this option may change again and again before the official release or a new announcement from their social accounts,” it further said.

While the change is still under development it may or may not reflect in the stable version. On a related note, WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature that will increase the speed of audio messages while they are being played back. The functionality is tipped to be similar to how voice notes speed up to 2x while they are played back. For those confused, an audio voice is basically a forwarded voice note that the sender hasn’t originally recorded and sent to other recipients. The feature was spotted testing on iOS devices. As for the message deletion feature changes, it is reported to arrive on the Android platform first and then roll out on iOS later.