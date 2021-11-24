comscore WhatsApp likely planning to extend message deleting time limit to a week
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp likely planning to extend message deleting time limit by up to a week
News

WhatsApp likely planning to extend message deleting time limit by up to a week

Apps

WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2147.4 reveals the message deletion time limit to extend to 7 days 8 minutes as opposed to the current 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds time limit.

whatsapp logo image

Image: Unsplash

WhatsApp is reportedly planning to extend the message-deleting time limit. Currently, the cross-messaging platform allows 1 hour, 8 minutes, and 16 seconds time limit to delete the already sent message to a recipient. Apparently, the Meta-owned social app is working to extend the message-deleting time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes. Also Read - WhatsApp finally brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it

The detail comes via the popular WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo that suggests users might witness the change in an upcoming future update. The outlet spotted the change on WhatsApp Desktop beta version 2.2147.4. The beta update suggests that WhatsApp to bring changes to the message deletion feature. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon release Message Reactions, Reaction Notifications features soon

As per the report, WhatsApp previously planned to remove restrictions to delete messages, but the platform now seems to modify the time limit and extend it from an hour to a week. The WhatsApp tracker shared a screenshot that reveals how the message deletion options show up for a text that is at least a day old. Also Read - Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here’s how to recover them

“It will be possible to delete messages for everyone older than 1 hour, 8 minutes, 16 seconds at a later date. In particular, we can confirm that WhatsApp is now planning to change the time limit to 7 days and 8 minutes in a future update,” WABetaInfo cited. “The feature is still under development, so their plans about this option may change again and again before the official release or a new announcement from their social accounts,” it further said.

While the change is still under development it may or may not reflect in the stable version. On a related note, WhatsApp is said to be working on a feature that will increase the speed of audio messages while they are being played back. The functionality is tipped to be similar to how voice notes speed up to 2x while they are played back. For those confused, an audio voice is basically a forwarded voice note that the sender hasn’t originally recorded and sent to other recipients. The feature was spotted testing on iOS devices. As for the message deletion feature changes, it is reported to arrive on the Android platform first and then roll out on iOS later.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 24, 2021 4:47 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon
News
Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon
WhatsApp finally brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it

How To

WhatsApp finally brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it

OnePlus is working on a tri-foldable smartphone with two hinges

Mobiles

OnePlus is working on a tri-foldable smartphone with two hinges

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Features

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Here's how you can change the address in the Passport

How To

Here's how you can change the address in the Passport

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing

Top gadgets to carry for smart traveling: Bluetooth tripod, wireless headphones, and more

Top travel gadgets that every traveler must have in their backpack

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India

Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

Why it makes no sense to buy a Rs 15,000 phone in India right now

Top 5 55inch Smart TVS under 50,000

How to invest in EV charging stations for some passive income

Is Apple s self-repair program practical or just another marketing gimmick?

Electric Vehicles 101: Things that you need to know before you buy

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp finally brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it

How To

WhatsApp finally brings custom sticker maker tool: Here's how to use it
WhatsApp likely planning to extend message deleting time limit by up to a week

Apps

WhatsApp likely planning to extend message deleting time limit by up to a week
WhatsApp could soon release Message Reactions, Reaction Notifications features soon

Apps

WhatsApp could soon release Message Reactions, Reaction Notifications features soon
Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them

How To

Deleted important WhatsApp chats accidentally? Here s how to recover them
WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

Apps

WhatsApp gets new Flash calls and message level reporting features

हिंदी समाचार

WhatsApp के बीटा ऐप में दिखा नया फीचर, यूजर्स बना पाएंगे खुद के स्टिकर पैक्स

PAN Card में लगी है आपकी गलत फोटो तो न हों परेशान, घर बैठे-बैठे ऐसे अपडेट करें फोटो और हस्ताक्षर

Google Message में आया बड़ा बदलाव, एंड्रॉयड फोन में आएगा iPhone का मजा

इन कोड्स को करें ट्राई, मिल सकता है M1014 Underground Howl Loot Crate

OnePlus RT और OnePlus Buds Z2 भारत में दिसंबर में होंगे लॉन्च, जानें डिटेल

Latest Videos

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India with New Exciting Colors
OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive

News

OnePlus 9RT may launch as OnePlus RT in India next month | OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS may also arrive
Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More

Features

Top 5 55inch Smart TV's under Rs 50,000 | OnePlus, Mi, Vu and More
Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features

News

Infinix INBook X1 Series laptops to launch in India soon: Know all specs and features

News

Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing
News
Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh and many more influential Indians invest in Carl Pei's Nothing
Top gadgets to carry for smart traveling: Bluetooth tripod, wireless headphones, and more

Photo Gallery

Top gadgets to carry for smart traveling: Bluetooth tripod, wireless headphones, and more
Top travel gadgets that every traveler must have in their backpack

Photo Gallery

Top travel gadgets that every traveler must have in their backpack
Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India

News

Apple HomePod Mini is Now Available for Sale in India
Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

News

Indian government looking to ban private cryptocurrencies: Will submit Bill soon

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers