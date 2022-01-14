comscore WhatsApp Message Reactions tipped to get a separate notification settings menu
WABetaInfo reports that WhatsApp users will soon get the ability to manage which notifications they want to get either for individual or group chats

Businesses Nearby: WhatsApp is working on a feature called Businesses Nearby that will show users all the businesses – restaurants, grocery stores, clothing stores and more – when they look for something on WhatsApp. WABetaInfo has shared a screenshot demonstrating how the interface of the feature would look like. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has updated its support pages demonstrating how the feature would work when it is rolled out. This indicates that the Businesses Nearby feature is expected to launch soon. (Image: Pixabay)

WhatsApp will likely roll out the much-anticipated message reactions feature soon. And as per a new report, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform is said to get separate settings for message reaction notifications. Also Read - Meta’s Spanish language moderators describe harrowing tale of working amid pandemic

WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo suggested that iOS users will get the feature soon. The update will bring the ability to manage which notifications users want to get either for individual or group chats. Users will get the ability to manage notification sounds as well. The outlet spotted the new feature in v22.2.72 of WhatsApp beta for iOS. While the feature is still under beta testing, WABetaInfo mentions that it may still take time for users to use this ability to react to messages in WhatsApp. Also Read - Indians spent over 699 billion hours on mobile, downloaded 26.7 billion apps in 2021

WhatsApp’s message reactions feature has been in news quite for some time. The feature first spotted in August is said to function similar to iMessage, or Instagram message reactions. Reports in the recent past showed how the feature will work with message reactions showing up as a small dialogue box below the chat bubble. WABetaInfo also revealed a message reaction info tab that will show who liked a particular message and the specific emoji used to react. Users will likely see an ‘All’ tab in the info tab that will list all users who reacted to the message, irrespective of what emoji they used. All other reactions will be grouped next to it as per the emoji used. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you play voice messages in background: Check details inside

While the message reactions feature is tipped to be a major update for WhatsApp, the cross-messaging platform is working on a bunch of other features that are expected to release in the coming days. Meta’s instant messaging app recently added the option to play voice messages in the background and the ability to transfer chat history from iPhone to Android. WhatsApp is tipped to add a Communities section for group admins, a new chat list and contact info UI, and a new section “businesses nearby” in the search tool that will make it easier for users to search businesses on the app.

  Published Date: January 14, 2022 3:43 PM IST

