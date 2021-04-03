comscore WhatsApp could allow users to change the colours in the app
WhatsApp might allow users to change colours in the app soon

WhatsApp is working on an update where it could allow users to change the colours within the app. Currently, WhatsApp only allows a default colour palette.

Messaging platform WhatsApp is expected to roll out a feature that will let users change the colours in the app. The feature was spotted by WhatsApp-tracking platform WABetaInfo. Also Read - WhatsApp messaging app may soon let you choose any colour for its interface instead of the same old green

“WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows users to change colours in their app. The feature is under development and there are no further details at the time.”, said WABetainfo. Some of the screenshots that have been posted on its official Twitter handle show the green colour variant of the app. Also Read - WhatsApp scam: This 'free Jio Rs 555 plan' message is fake, don't fall for it

Not only this, but the Facebook-owned platform is also working on a bunch of other features. Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming features 2021: From Instagram Reels to disappearing images, here's the list

WhatsApp upcoming features

The messaging platform is currently working on a much-awaited feature that is voice message playback speed control. This particular feature will help users to control the playback speed of the messages sent to their inbox. At the moment, WhatsApp is working on three speed modes – 1.0x, 1.5x and 2.0x. It is also reported that the option to toggle the speed will be available at the bottom of the voice note thumbnail. The feature is currently in its developmental stage and will be released for both Android and iOS.

There have been numerous reports that WhatsApp is also working on providing encryption for the chat backups on Google Drive and iCloud. This feature will allow users to encrypt all their backed up chats with passwords so that hackers do not get hold of their private chats even if they gain access to the drive.

Apart from the above, WhatsApp is also working on the desktop calling feature for the web version of the messaging platform. This way, users will be able to make calls directly from the web browsers and this feature will not need for the desktop version to be constantly connected with the mobile. WhatsApp hasn’t set a deadline for the release of these features in the final version but we will keep you updated on the same. Stay tuned to this space for more news on WhatsApp and its upcoming updates.

  Published Date: April 3, 2021 1:05 PM IST

