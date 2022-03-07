WhatsApp is expected to roll out a few new features, including message reactions and a new tab for communities. Additionally, a new report by WABetaInfo suggests that the messaging platform is working on a new group polling feature for its users. This feature will allow users to create polls on WhatsApp groups. For the unversed, the polling feature is already available on Twitter and Telegram. Also Read - WhatsApp likely working on a bunch of nifty features: Here's the list

The feature will allow anyone in the WhatsApp group to create or respond to a poll on the group. Users who choose not to respond or create a poll can always see the results of the poll. The report reveals that these polls will also be end-to-end encrypted, just like other messages on the platform. It is still unknown how many options can be added to the polling options. Telegram offers up to 10 options, whereas on Twitter you can only put up to four options. Also Read - How to send emoji pairs on WhatsApp using Samsung smartphone

The report has also shared a screenshot revealing the UI of the upcoming polling feature. As per the report, the feature was spotted in the iOS 22.6.0.70 beta version. This feature is reportedly under development as of now, however, it is not yet confirmed when this feature will be rolled out for the users. Also Read - Tired of fake news on WhatsApp? Here’s how to verify it

Additionally, WhatsApp is also expected to introduce message reactions along with new settings to manage reaction notifications, a new tab for communities, pause and resume voice recordings on Android and more in the coming days.

Recently, it was also hinted in a report that the company is planning to introduce a new user interface for voice calls on its platform. The new UI makes the interface of the app while on a group call looks similar to the one on a simple voice call. The redesigned UI also shows a voice waveform when each user speaks, along with a special wallpaper in the background. It is available for beta testers of its iOS app only.