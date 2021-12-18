WhatsApp already offers last seen feature with three options – everyone, nobody and my contacts. As per reports, the instant messaging platform is working on another option that will allow users to hide last seen from specific people. Similar to WhatsApp status, the feature will allow users to hide last seen from one or more contacts. WhatsApp hasn’t revealed any details about the release of the feature.

WhatsApp is expected to make a couple of changes to the app in the near future. Firstly, it might tweak the camera UI of the app and secondly, it is expected to soon allow group admins to delete messages for everyone on the group. This feature is an extension of the “Delete for everyone” feature that allows the sender to delete their messages on the group. A report by WABetaInfo reveals that these features were spotted on WhatsApp for Android beta 2.22.1.2. Also Read - Why is Mark Zuckerberg's metaverse dream not pragmatic just yet?

According to a report by WABetaInfo, the “Delete for everyone” feature will let the group admins remove messages from the group, irrespective of who sent that text. The report even shared a screenshot of this functionality that revealed that all group members will see the “This was removed by an admin” message in the chat if the text is deleted by the group admin. Also Read - Omicron effect: How tech companies are preparing for the new COVID variant

The report reveals that the new camera UI is not yet available for the beta testers. The redesigned camera UI includes a Flash shortcut that is placed at the top right corner. A circular shade near the Switch Camera button has also been spotted. In the place of the flash shortcut, you will now get access to your recent photos. Also Read - Meta warns 50,000 users about being targeted by mercenary spy firms

For the unversed, WhatsApp recently made a few announcements at the Fuel for India 2021. Meta has announced a collaboration with JioPlatforms to enable Jio subscribers to make payments for various services via WhatsApp. WhatsApp coupled with Jio Platforms announced that JioMart will be available on WhatsApp starting 2022. With this service, JioMart subscribers will be able to shop for groceries on WhatsApp and pay for their purchase via WhatsApp Pay.

Additionally, JioPlatform is also bringing the ability to make prepaid recharges for Jio mobile numbers using WhatsApp. WhatsApp announced that it has equipped its main camera to scan QR codes.