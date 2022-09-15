comscore WhatsApp might introduce an 'import' option for chat history backup: How it will work
News

WhatsApp might let you take local chat history backup: Know details

Apps

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called "import" that will let them import chat history from local backup.

WhatsApp Report Bug

WhatsApp has become quite popular among users worldwide, and most of their important conversations take place on the platform only. WhatsApp allows users to keep a record of these conversations that includes texts, documents and other media files by taking a backup. Now, as per a report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a feature that will make taking back up easy for the users. Also Read - Twitter brings Instagram, Snapchat sharing to Android app, starts testing WhatsApp sharing in India

WhatsApp chat history backup

Going by the recent report, WhatsApp will now introduce a new import backup option. Every time you log in to the account from a diferent device or reinstall it on the same device, you will see an “import” option. Also Read - How to use WhatsApp to make and receive UPI payments within chat window

whatsapp, chat history, chat backup

Image: WABetaInfo

As per the report, “We don’t know why WhatsApp has decided to create another option to restore a backup, but it may be useful when you don’t have a Wi-Fi connection and a local backup that has automatically been created by WhatsApp, so you can export a backup to import it later.” Also Read - WhatsApp might soon let businesses manage chats from their linked devices

The report further adds that the roll out timeline of the feature is not yet confirmed. The release date of beta testers is also not out yet.

Currently, WhatsApp allows users to take backups to their Google Drive. Hence, every time you move to a new device or reinstall the app, WhatsApp gives an option to import chat history from the Google account linked to the device. You cannot take a local backup of these chats. This means, that if you somehow lose access to the linked account, you will lose access to WhatsApp chat history as well.

The feature that WhatsApp is reportedly working on will let users take a local backup if they want. It will lessen users’ dependency on Google Drive.

For the unversed, Twitter is rolling out a new WhatsApp sharing button to select users in India that will let them share a tweet with their contacts directly via WhatsApp.

  • Published Date: September 15, 2022 12:27 PM IST
