comscore WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will restore deleted messages: Report
News

WhatsApp might soon introduce an 'Undo' option to recover deleted messages

Apps

Just like in Gmail, WhatsApp users will have a few seconds to use the "Undo" option after deleting a message.

WhatsApp

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp is likely to introduce a new feature that will enhance the user experience. The Meta-owned messaging platform is working on a new feature that will allow users to retrieve deleted messages in a chat, reported WABetaInfo. The feature was reportedly spotted on WhatsApp’s latest Android beta release. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out native app for Windows users: Here’s what that means

WhatsApp might allow users to restore deleted messages

In case you deleted an important message from a conversation, WhatsApp will allow users to retrieve that text in the chatbox. Right now, there is no functionality for either iOS or Android users to do that on the app. This can be a blessing in situations when you delete a message for yourself only instead of deleting it for everyone. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you use Facebook Avatars as your profile picture

whatsapp, Also Read - Facebook sees massive drop in teen usage in last seven years: Report

As per the screenshot shared in the report, users will see an “Undo” option when they delete a message in the chatbox. However, this option will appear for a few seconds only, just like we see in Gmail after we delete an email.

Notably, it will only be available for some beta testers, so if you want to use the feature now, you can head to the Play Store and update your app. There is a chance that you might not see this feature initially, however, it will soon be available for all beta testers.

Additionally, the messaging platform is also working on a feature that will hide the phone number of a user from unknown users, revealed WABetaInfo in another report. This feature is being tested in Android only. The report further added that this feature will be avail;able for WhatsApp Ciommunity only.

For the unversed, WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new app for Windows users. This new app enables users to access WhatsApp on their Windows OS-powered personal computers in a way that is similar to the one they used to access the messaging platform using their smartphones.

  • Published Date: August 18, 2022 10:09 AM IST
  • Updated Date: August 18, 2022 10:26 AM IST

