WhatsApp recently introduced its disappearing messages feature for its users. A report by WABetaInfo has now revealed that the company is working on a feature called "Kept messages" which might allow users to save these disappearing messages if they want. Here's how this feature is going to work:

WhatsApp is reportedly working on a ‘Kept messages’ feature

The report reveals that the 'kept messages' feature will temporarily convert the disappearing messages into standard text so that the user can save it. It will let users keep the message saved even after its expiration. These messages can be seen in the new section called "Kept messages" under chat info.

For the unversed, right now, the disappearing messages cannot be starred in chat. The report reveals that the feature is still under development. It is expected to roll out in the future update of the WhatsApp Desktop beta.

It is also being speculated that a group admin might get a toggle that given them the ability to keep a disappearing group. This will let the admin decide if the group participants can use the “kept messages” on the group chat or not.

For the unversed, if the disappearing messages feature is turned on any chat or group, all the messages will disappear after the scheduled time period. There was no way to save such messages as of now.

As per the report, “We published a similar introduction in the article about WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.11.16 update. This alert introduced what the changes are about: it will be possible to keep a disappearing message in order to prevent its automatic deletion for all people in the conversation, but everyone can also un-keep the message for other people later.”

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also working on a new unread chat filter for its users on Android that will help them manage cluttered inboxes.