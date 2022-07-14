comscore WhatsApp to allow android users to upload voice messages on Status: Report
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Might Soon Let You Add A Voice Message To Your Status
News

WhatsApp might soon let you add a voice message to your status

Apps

This WhatsApp feature is expected to be called Voice Status and is likely to be available for Android users first.

whatsapp

WhatsApp is known to keep introducing new features for its users frequently. A recent report by WABetaInfo has revealed that the Met-owned messaging platform is now working on a new feature that will allow users to add voice notes or messages to their Status. Also Read - WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warns users against modified apps, says they contain malware

WhatsApp to allow voice messages on Status

Going by the report, WhatsApp is currently working on a feature for Android users that will allow users to add short voice notes to WhatsApp Status. Likely to be called “Voice Status”, this feature is expected to be available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.3 update. Also Read - How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

whatsapp, status Also Read - How to send any emoji as Message Reaction on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

As per the screenshot shared in the report, a mic (voice note icon) will appear at the bottom of the Status window, along with an edit and camera icon. You just need to press and hold the icon to record the voice note and upload it with a caption.

Notably, this Status will be visible to all users you have chosen within your Status privacy setting. As for privacy, the report clarifies, “the voice note will be end-to-end encrypted as other images and videos shared to your status”.

Since this feature is still under development, it is not yet confirmed as to when or if will it roll out for all Android and iOS users.

For the unversed, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has issued a warning to WhatsApp users against using modified version of the messaging app on their smartphones. In a thread on Twitter, Cathcart cautioned users against using version of WhatsApp by third-party developers as they hide malware within the apps. He said that while these apps promise new features to WhatsApp users, they also steal user data stored on people’s phones.

WhatsApp has also introduced new emoji reactions for text on its platform. Uptill now, users could pick one from a set of six emojis, which include thumbs up, heart, ROFL, surprised, sad and folded hands emojis.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 14, 2022 12:38 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

How to hide like count on Instagram (Three ways)
How To
How to hide like count on Instagram (Three ways)
Nothing releases a statement after #BoycottNothing trends online: What exactly went down

News

Nothing releases a statement after #BoycottNothing trends online: What exactly went down

Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

News

Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

Samsung unveils world's fastest graphics DRAM chip

News

Samsung unveils world's fastest graphics DRAM chip

Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch in India today: What to expect

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy M13 series launch in India today: What to expect

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp users might soon be able add voice messages to Status

Apple iPhone 14 series enters trail production, mass production to begin next month

How to hide like count on Instagram (Three ways)

Nothing releases a statement after #BoycottNothing trends online: What exactly went down

Twitter says not planning to fire many employees but restructuring underway

Why is govt investigating Chinese firms in India?

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Steps and Learn

Nothing Phone 1: Price in India and everything else

Nothing Phone (1) hands-on: Walking a tightrope in style

Check out the top 5 5G ready smartphones under rs 15000

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications

News

Nokia C21 Plus Launched in India Starting At Rs 10,299, Watch Video to Know its Price, Features and specifications
How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How to Hide View Counts and Likes on your Instagram Feed, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more

News

Lenovo Launched Yoga, Legion and IdeaPad 2022 series, Watch this video to know more
Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

News

Fake WhatsApp Alert !! WhatsApp Head issues Warning to it WhatsApp Users

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999