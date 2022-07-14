WhatsApp is known to keep introducing new features for its users frequently. A recent report by WABetaInfo has revealed that the Met-owned messaging platform is now working on a new feature that will allow users to add voice notes or messages to their Status. Also Read - WhatsApp head Will Cathcart warns users against modified apps, says they contain malware

WhatsApp to allow voice messages on Status

Going by the report, WhatsApp is currently working on a feature for Android users that will allow users to add short voice notes to WhatsApp Status. Likely to be called “Voice Status”, this feature is expected to be available in WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.16.3 update. Also Read - How to recover deleted messages in WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

Also Read - How to send any emoji as Message Reaction on WhatsApp: A step-by-step guide

As per the screenshot shared in the report, a mic (voice note icon) will appear at the bottom of the Status window, along with an edit and camera icon. You just need to press and hold the icon to record the voice note and upload it with a caption.

Notably, this Status will be visible to all users you have chosen within your Status privacy setting. As for privacy, the report clarifies, “the voice note will be end-to-end encrypted as other images and videos shared to your status”.

Since this feature is still under development, it is not yet confirmed as to when or if will it roll out for all Android and iOS users.

For the unversed, WhatsApp head Will Cathcart has issued a warning to WhatsApp users against using modified version of the messaging app on their smartphones. In a thread on Twitter, Cathcart cautioned users against using version of WhatsApp by third-party developers as they hide malware within the apps. He said that while these apps promise new features to WhatsApp users, they also steal user data stored on people’s phones.

WhatsApp has also introduced new emoji reactions for text on its platform. Uptill now, users could pick one from a set of six emojis, which include thumbs up, heart, ROFL, surprised, sad and folded hands emojis.