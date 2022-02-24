comscore WhatsApp introduces a 'Safety In India' resource hub: Check details
WhatsApp rolls out 'Safety In India' resource hub to keep users safe online

The WhatsApp 'Safety in India' hub educates users about the different safety features that they should be aware of, including two-step verification, forward limits, block and report, end-to-end encrypted backup, admin controls, and more.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a dedicated “Safety in India” resource hub. This hub will educate users about a host of safety measures and processes on WhatsApp that help them stay “safe, smart and secure – online”. The resource hub also reveals the advanced technology and India-specific processes that WhatsApp uses to stop the spread of misinformation on the platform. Also Read - Meta is working on an universal language translator to make socialising easy in metaverse

The hub educates users about the different safety features that they should be aware of, including two-step verification, forward limits, block and report, disappearing messages, group privacy settings, end-to-end encrypted backup, admin controls, flash calls and more. In case, a user is being abused on the platform, he/she can reach out to the Grievance Officer. The portal also explains how this grievance process takes place in India. Also Read - Facebook Reels is now available in 150 countries on Android, iOS

The “Safety in India” resource hub also highlights that in India, 10 fact-checking organizations help users verify information via a WhatsApp bot.  As per the hub,”They (WhatsApp bot) are enabled through the WhatsApp API-platform solution and are accredited by the International Fact-Checking NetworkIFCN’s bot is a free-of-cost service. Users can save +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact number and text,”Hi” to get a message or information validated.” Also Read - Forget mindful usage, Instagram bumps up minimum daily time limit

As per a statement by Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, “Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and launching a dedicated ‘Safety in India’ resource hub is a way of reiterating our commitment to educating and empowering users to take control of their online safety. Over the years, we have made significant product changes to help enhance user security and privacy. Besides continuous product innovations, we have also consistently invested in state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence, data scientists, experts, and in processes, to support user safety. We hope this resource will equip users with the information they need to safeguard their privacy and navigate the internet safely.”

  • Published Date: February 24, 2022 10:30 AM IST

Best Sellers