Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has introduced a dedicated "Safety in India" resource hub. This hub will educate users about a host of safety measures and processes on WhatsApp that help them stay "safe, smart and secure – online". The resource hub also reveals the advanced technology and India-specific processes that WhatsApp uses to stop the spread of misinformation on the platform.

The hub educates users about the different safety features that they should be aware of, including two-step verification, forward limits, block and report, disappearing messages, group privacy settings, end-to-end encrypted backup, admin controls, flash calls and more. In case, a user is being abused on the platform, he/she can reach out to the Grievance Officer. The portal also explains how this grievance process takes place in India.

The "Safety in India" resource hub also highlights that in India, 10 fact-checking organizations help users verify information via a WhatsApp bot. As per the hub,"They (WhatsApp bot) are enabled through the WhatsApp API-platform solution and are accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network. IFCN's bot is a free-of-cost service. Users can save +1 (727) 2912606 as a contact number and text,"Hi" to get a message or information validated."

As per a statement by Abhijit Bose, Head of India, WhatsApp, “Safety of our users is at the core of everything we do at WhatsApp and launching a dedicated ‘Safety in India’ resource hub is a way of reiterating our commitment to educating and empowering users to take control of their online safety. Over the years, we have made significant product changes to help enhance user security and privacy. Besides continuous product innovations, we have also consistently invested in state-of-the-art technology, artificial intelligence, data scientists, experts, and in processes, to support user safety. We hope this resource will equip users with the information they need to safeguard their privacy and navigate the internet safely.”