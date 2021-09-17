WhatsApp multi-device feature beta starts rolling out for all iOS users: Report

WhatsApp has finally started rolling out the multi-device feature to all of its iOS users. This feature allows its users to use one WhatsApp account across up to four devices. These four sessions include a macOS/Windows computer, a Facebook Portal, or a device running a WhatsApp Web session. It does not allow users to link a secondary phone to the account. Also Read - WhatsApp voice transcription feature could launch soon: How it will work

WhatsApp multi-device feature for iOS users

The company has started rolling out the multi-device feature with its latest 2.21.180.14 update, according to a report by XDA Developers. The report states that the company showcases the multi-device prompt in the Linked Devices section. Once a user agrees to join, the app logs them out of all currently linked sessions, and then they will have to scan the QR code again to link the devices.

Once a user links a new device, WhatsApp will take a few seconds to sync all of the messages. Once the sync is complete, the user can then use the app on the connected device independently, even if their phone is switched off.

As of now, users can link up to 4 devices to one WhatsApp account, and none of them can be phones, except for the main one. WhatsApp will soon be adding iPad and Android tablet support to the feature.

Note, Some of the features might not work when you join the multi-device beta. These include features like calling people who are using an old version of WhatsApp.

The report further states that this could be a geo-restricted or a slow roll-out.