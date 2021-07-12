WhatsApp multi-device feature to be available for these users first: Check if you will get

WhatsApp is working on several new features to launch by the end of this year. One of those features include multi-device support. With this upcoming WhatsApp feature, the messaging platform will allow users to use their account on more than one device, which isn’t possible right now. The upcoming WhatsApp feature will help especially those working from home and connect with colleagues via the instant messaging app. Also Read - Top tech news of this week: No need to accept WhatsApp's new privacy policy, Realme affordable laptops and more

Earlier this year, WhatsApp and Facebook confirmed to soon bring multi-device support. However, the exact timeline is yet to be revealed. A new report brings more information related to the upcoming WhatsApp multi-device feature.

WhatsApp multi-device support coming

According to a latest report coming from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp will soon rollout multi-device support for desktop and web beta users. The multi-device feature will be available for beta users first and once the feature is thoroughly tested, the stable version will be released.

The upcoming WhatsApp feature will solve one of the biggest problems most web users face. The multi-device support will allow users link devices without an active internet connection on the primary device. To use the multi-device beta update, one need to update the platform to the latest version.

The latest report reveals that the upcoming feature will allow users to link four devices at a time but only one phone. Users will be able to link WhatsApp app, WhatsApp desktop, WhatsApp web and Facebook portal. That’s right, you will not be able to link two phones at a time even after the release of multi-device support.

WABetaInfo shared a screenshot of the upcoming feature along with a statement noting, “Make calls and send messages without connecting your phone. Use WhatsApp on up to 4 devices at the same time.”

Process to link a phone device to web and desktop will remain the same. This means to login, users will need to log in to WhatsApp Web/Desktop using the QR Code. You will need to head to the Setting tab and there you will find the QR code option.