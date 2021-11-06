comscore WhatsApp multi-device feature now works without mobile internet: Here's how to use it
News

WhatsApp multi-device feature now works without mobile internet: Here's how to use it

Apps

WhatsApp rolls out feature to link devices on Android, iOS, here's how to use WhatsApp Web, Desktop, and Portal even without the smartphone having an active internet connection.

whatsapp

WhatsApp has been testing the multi-device feature for quite some time now. While the feature was put under the beta program, reports now suggest that the Facebook-owned company is now rolling it out to users on both Android and iOS platforms. Also Read - Meta to continue using facial recognition feature for its metaverse products: Report

For those unaware, the WhatsApp multi-device feature allows users to link their account to secondary devices. One can link up to four devices simultaneously to their account. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon bring this much-waited feature

While previously one had to make sure that their primary device was still connected to the internet before sending texts on the linked browser, this isn’t the case anymore. Users will now be able to continue sending and receiving texts even without the primary phone having an active internet connection. The feature will have end-to-end encryption support, which means all personal data will remain private. Also Read - Happy Diwali 2021 WhatsApp messages, stickers, GIFs: How to send Diwali greetings to loved ones

However, it has a few caveats, for instance, if the main device remains disconnected for up to 14 days, the linked devices will get logged out automatically. Moreover, on iOS, it won’t allow you to delete conversations from a linked device. The multi-device feature won’t support devices that are using an older version of WhatsApp. Besides one still can’t link a tablet or secondary phone.

That said, to enable the feature you need to opt into the feature labeled as still in ‘Beta.’ You will have to link your device to the Web, Desktop, or Portal initially following which you will be able to use the WhatsApp multi-device feature without connecting your main phone. Here’s a simple guide on how you can use the feature-

How to use WhatsApp multi-device feature without internet connection

Step 1: Launch WhatsApp on your primary phone and tap on the three-dotted icon at the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Then tap on “Linked devices” and then select “Multi-device beta.” The cross-messaging platform will then display a page explaining the limitations and other aspects of the feature.

Step 3: Next up, tap on the “Join Beta” button and then hit “Continue”. Once done, all you need to do is link your smartphone to WhatsApp Web by scanning the QR code and you are all set to use the feature.

  • Published Date: November 6, 2021 11:02 AM IST
  • Updated Date: November 6, 2021 11:12 AM IST

Best Sellers