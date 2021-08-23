WhatsApp multi-device for iPad users in the works, release expected soon

WhatsApp is soon going to launch a standalone app for iPads. The feature was being tested for a while now and is now in its final stages and will be rolled out soon. Apart from this, the app will soon release multi-device 2.0. Also Read - WhatsApp adds Happy Rakhi sticker pack for users in India: How to download and send

Mark Zuckerberg and Will Cathcart of Facebook in an interview with WABetaInfo, stated that the company is currently working on multi-device 2.0, a standalone iPad app and many more important topics.

Currently, WhatsApp allows its users to access its platform across multiple devices via one account with an active internet connection. The feature of having access to the platform anywhere does come in handy but does not extend maximum usability. To achieve the maximum potential, the company is looking to release true multi-device support.

In the tweet embedded below, you can see screenshots of an iPad being used as a secondary device to the same WhatsApp account.

NEWS: WhatsApp is finally working on multi-device 2.0, and you can use iPad as new linked device ☄️

Android tablets are also planned to support multi-device on WhatsApp for Android! It’s under development and it will be released in a future update. Follow me to discover more 💚 pic.twitter.com/rND4xQfBDj — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 20, 2021

• Is WhatsApp for iPad a web app? No, it’s a native app!

• Will WhatsApp for iPad work independently? Yes.

• Is WhatsApp for iPad already available? No.

• WhatsApp beta for iPad? If you have WhatsApp beta for iOS, you will automatically have the iPad version in the future. https://t.co/aQYBBtW7Sb — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) August 21, 2021

Currently, multi-device support allows users to use it via WhatsApp Web and or the dedicated application. Also, you need to have an active internet connection on your main device. True multidevice support will allow users to use the app on multiple devices without an active connection on the main device.