You can now use WhatsApp web without your phone

WhatsApp multi-device support beta has been finally announced. This hints that soon WhatsApp users will be able to use their WhatsApp account in more than one device. The upcoming multi-device feature will allow users to link four devices at a time, including just one smartphone. Also Read - Facebook gives voice to emojis with Soundmoji: Here's how to send

WhatsApp multi-device has been released only for select users for now. The idea is to first test the upcoming feature among a small group of testers and then release it. A few months ago, both WhatsApp and Facebook announced to release the most awaited WhatsApp feature dubbed multi-device feature later this year. No release timeline has been released yet. Also Read - WhatsApp said it banned more than 20 lakh Indian accounts in a month

WhatsApp multi-device feature beta

Rewind back a few months, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg had said that the company is facing technical challenge of maintaining end-to-end encryption. WhatsApp head Will Cathcart now takes to Twitter and shares how the instant messaging platform will ensure security and privacy of users in the multi-device support feature. Also Read - Top Tech News today: Realme Watch 2 Pro launch date, Vivo Y72 launched in India, WhatsApp multi-device feature

Cathcart also reaffirmed that WhatsApp multi-device upcoming feature will be end-to-end encrypted, which means, no one other than the send and receiver of a message will be able to able to read/see the chats. “We developed new technologies that maintain end-to-end encryption while keeping your data in sync — message history, contact names, starred messages, and more — seamlessly across devices,” he explained.

Announcing the beta version of the upcoming WhatsApp multi-device feature, Cathcart said, “Now you can use our desktop or web experiences even when your phone isn’t active and connected to the internet. All secured with end-to-end encryption.”

WhatsApp multi-device support release date

Cathcart further said, “We’ve been working on this for a long time. Until now, @WhatsApp has only been available on one device at a time. And desktop and web support only worked by mirroring off your phone – which meant your phone had to be on and have an active internet connection.” “Our multi-device capability immediately makes the experience better for people who use desktop/web and Portal. And it also will make it possible to add support for more kinds of devices over time,” he explained.

Facebook owned instant messaging platform has announced to test multi-device beta initially with a small group of users. “We will continue optimizing performance and adding a few additional features before slowly rolling it out more broadly. Those who opt in can always opt back out,” WhatsApp said.