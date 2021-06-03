WhatsApp Multi-device support confirmed, public beta rollout begins in two months: Mark Zuckerberg

WhatsApp will soon get the long-awaited features including multi-device support, view once, and disappearing mode. The arrival of the new features on WhatsApp features comes was confirmed by Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Also Read - Jio, Airtel, Vi offers free internet for 3-months? No, this WhatsApp message is fake

WhatsApp multi-device support, view once and disappearing mode release timeline

Zuckerberg confirming to the news outlet WaBetaInfo about the WhatsApp multi-device support said that it will be rolled out on the cross-messaging platform “soon.” In a conversation with the publication, Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp said that users will be able to connect up to four devices to one account. The feature will let users use the account on multiple devices even without an active internet connection on the primary device. When asked about the multi-device support, Zuckerberg said, “it’s been a big technical challenge to get all your messages and content to sync properly across devices even when your phone battery dies, but we’ve solved this and we’re looking forward to getting it out soon!” Also Read - WhatsApp upcoming feature will give you a shortcut to search for stickers

Also Read - Facebook F8: WhatsApp launches new features for business users

As for the WhatsApp disappearing mode, it was already there on the platform since last year. However, WhatsApp is now planning to expand this feature that will turn on disappearing messages in all chats on a user account. The disappearing mode basically allows setting a seven-day timer on messages. WhatsApp also plans to bring the ‘View Once’ feature that will let users share photos and videos that can only be viewed once. However, users will still be able to take screenshots of the photos, and other content before they disappear.

“We’re also about to start rolling out ‘view once,’ so you can send content and have it disappear after the person sees it,” Zuckerberg told the news outlet.

As for the availability, Zuckerberg and Cathcart have confirmed the publication that these features will be rolling out in public beta to users in the ‘next month or two.’