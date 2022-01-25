comscore WhatsApp new feature 2022: You can now scan UPI QR code and pay at the Kirana store
WhatsApp now lets you scan UPI QR code and pay at the Kirana store

The new WhatsApp feature will make it easier for users to make payments at the vegetable store, Kirana or pan store, among others. It will also allow users to send and receive money by scanning the QR code.

WhatsApp Payments feature is available in India for the last several months. The payments feature makes it much easier for users to send and receive money. As per WhatsApp features tracking blog WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has now added the UPI QR code scanner option to pay at the Kirana store or your friends. Also Read - WhatsApp to let admins manage Communities better with home

We haven’t received the feature yet, so, it is likely that the UPI QR code scanner option will be available for users in a phased manner. The feature, as the name suggests, works similar to other digital payments platforms like Paytm, Google Pay, PhonePe, among others. Also Read - WhatsApp to introduce new safety feature for Desktop, Web version

The feature will make it easier for users to make payments at the vegetable store, Kirana or pan store, among others. It will also allow users to send and receive money by scanning the QR code. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you transfer chats from Android to iOS

How to send money via WhatsApp UPI option

To make payment via the UPI QR code scanner, you will just need to click on the camera icon > scan the QR code > enter the amount > enter UPI PIN > your payment will be made.

It should be noted that to make payment via the UPI scanner option, you must first link your bank account to UPI using your registered mobile number.

How to create a UPI ID?

-Head over to Google Pay

-Go to your profile

-Click on payments methods

-Tap on the bank account for which you want to create a UPI ID

-Select manage UPI IDs

-Tap on “+” option next to the UPI ID you wish to create

At the time of making a payment, you will need to select the UPI ID through which the payment should be made.

  Published Date: January 25, 2022 9:48 AM IST

