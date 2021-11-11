comscore WhatsApp new feature: Contacts on the Android app will now look different for beta users
  Updated: November 11, 2021 11:50 AM IST
WhatsApp is working on a new look for its contact info page. The new look on WhatsApp will align with Google’s own default contacts view. While the list would look similar to the current version, once the user clicks on the contact to view information, it will be offered with a pop-up which will show the profile picture on top followed by important information which includes the contact number, followed by the media that was sent by that particular user. Also Read - WhatsApp may soon allow global payment transfer but in limited regions

The current contact info page on WhatsApp shows the profile picture on top followed by the media and other attachments sent by that particular user. To view the contact information, the user needs to scroll down the page. The change in the beta version will give more prominence to contact information. Also Read - How to save important messages on WhatsApp

The new WhatsApp feature was spotted by WABetainfo, a website that tracks new features on the beta version of the instant messaging application. The new WhatsApp beta feature has been spotted on the Android version 2.21.23.12 (and 2.21.23.11 for some people). The report suggests that WhatsApp is already rolling out the changes to beta testers. Also Read - WhatsApp tips: How to get rid of an annoying friend without blocking

New Multi-Device Feature

WhatsApp has also released a fix for an annoying problem with the multi-device support feature. WhatsApp users who were testing the multi-device feature reported various notifications from the application everytime the list of connected devices was updated. With the new beta update for Android users running version 2.21.23.10, this issue has been resolved.

WhatsApp’s multi-device feature has been in the works since a long time and it was made official in the month of June by Head of WhatsApp, Will Cathcart and Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg. The feature allows the use of the application on different devices without having to be connected to the primary device. Currently, the feature is in beta but it is nearing the final build and is expected to be released for the application’s stable users soon.

Disappearing Messages Feature

WhatsApp has also released a new option for the disappearing messages feature. Users on the beta platform will now get the choice to turn on disappearing messages for up to 90 days. The other two options are 24 hours and 7 days.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India's Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
