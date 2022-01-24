Two-factor authentication is a boon when it comes to online safety. Meta-owned WhatsApp already uses the technology to provide an added layer of security to its users. However, the feature has so far been missing from some of the mediums the app runs on. The WhatsApp Desktop client app and WhatsApp Web may soon get this feature. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon let you transfer chats from Android to iOS

A new report from WABetaInfo, a website that tracks all the latest features of the instant messaging application in the beta platform, shares screenshots of the new two-factor authentication feature. According to the website, WhatsApp is looking to introduce two-step verification everywhere, including the web/desktop client in a future update. Also Read - WhatsApp may have finally found a remedy for this long-term Android iOS issue

Usually, if a user has activated two-step authentication on their WhatsApp account, they need to use both their phone number and email ID to access the account on a fresh platform. The user first needs to enter the six-digit number sent on the phone. Then they will be required to enter another PIN which is sent on their registered email ID. This two-step process is currently missing on the WhatsApp Web and the Desktop version. It is only available for Android and iOS. Also Read - From pausing voice recordings to in-app support, here are top features coming to WhatsApp

The website shares a screenshot of where it is visible that a user can enable or disable the two-factor authentication on the desktop/web version of the app.

The feature is currently under development and users will only be able to access it after it is rolled out to the stable version. Considering that WhatsApp has become a multi-device platform, the new feature becomes quite essential to users. WhatsApp may introduce it soon in a future update.

Other WhatsApp features

WhatsApp is also bringing another in-demand feature on the Desktop version of its platform. The beta testers on iOS have now received the ability to pause and resume voice recordings. For now, the feature may only be limited to WhatsApp desktop users with iOS as their primary platform. Android users might also get it soon.