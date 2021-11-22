comscore ‘Except My Contacts’ feature rolls out for WhatsApp web users: How to use, features, more
This WhatsApp feature will change the overall privacy experience for its users

The "My Contacts Except…" option was introduced with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.14. The feature allows users to choose who can see their information such as "Last Seen" status, profile photo, and "About" description on WhatsApp.

With the growing popularity of competitor apps like Telegram and Signal, WhatsApp keeps adding new features to its platform to attract more users and retain the existing users. The Meta-owned platform rolled out a new privacy feature last month called ‘My Contacts Except.’ Also Read - Beware! You might be getting wrong live locations from your known contacts

The feature allows users to control who can see their information on WhatsApp. It was unveiled for specific Android beta testers, but as per the latest reports by WABetainfo, the instant messaging giant has started rolling out the feature to other users as well. This update lets people find the new visibility page by navigating to the privacy settings and selecting the new ‘My Contacts Except…’ option. This option is also available for your WhatsApp profile picture, last seen, and about info. Also Read - How to edit photos on WhatsApp Web through Photo editor

The “My Contacts Except…” option was introduced with WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.14. The feature allows users to choose who can see their information such as “Last Seen” status, profile photo, and “About” description on WhatsApp. Also Read - WhatsApp deleted chat: How to restore deleted messages without backup

You will find this new feature in the privacy settings of WhatsApp. It will now be the fourth option in the app because there were already three options: Everyone, My Contacts, and Nobody. If you have hidden your last seen from a contact, you will not be able to see their last seen, but earlier this rule does not apply to About and Profile photos.

When you select the “Everyone” option, it means that everyone can see your profile picture, WhatsApp status, and last seen. When you choose “My contacts,” it means people on your WhatsApp list can only see three things, and when you select “Nobody,” it means that anyone, even people in your contact list, cannot see profile picture, status, and last seen.

Recently, the company added three other features, including image editing, previewing the link, and a new sticker suggestion feature that changed the chatting experience. WhatsApp is also testing a new Community feature that will allow group admins to create sub-groups within a group.

Published Date: November 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST
  • Published Date: November 22, 2021 12:32 PM IST

