WhatsApp is giving you a new option to search for a contact. The Meta-owned instant messaging application will allow users to conduct an instant search from the contact info page. The beta feature has been rolled out to a few beta users.

The new feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest features being rolled out to beta users of the messaging application. The contact info page received a redesign last year. Now, WhatsApp is including this new search shortcut within the redesigned contact page.

The report shares a screenshot of the new contact info page. Within the updated contact info page, WhatsApp shows a new search icon next to the video calling button. The new shortcut is being rolled out to some Android beta testers.

The same shortcut for search has also been reported on a few WhatsApp Group chat info. The report claims that the new feature is not without issues, considering that it is part of the beta version.

How to get the new feature

In order to get the new Search shortcut, Android users will need to update their application to the 2.22.6.3 beta version on the Google Play Store. However, you might still not see the option. WhatsApp may roll it out to a broader audience at a later date.

New WhatsApp cover photo

WhatsApp might also borrow a new feature from its parent company, Facebook. Some WhatsApp Business accounts have shown the use of cover photos. Similar to how Facebook profile pages work, the cover photo is like a big banner of a contact.

Businesses will be able to change their coverphotos to attract buyers or just broadcast some important information. This feature is also expected to be rolled out to non-Business WhatsApp accounts.