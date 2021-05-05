WhatsApp is working on several new features to be introduced by later this year. Some of these features include multi-device support, vacation mode, among many others. The Facebook owned secure messaging platform has now introduced six new sticker packs for users across the world. Also Read - WhatsApp now shows bigger photo, video previews as part of new update

The new WhatsApp sticker packs have been released on Tuesday. All six sticker packs have been rolled out to all iOS as well as Android users out there.

WhatsApp launches new sticker packs

The new sticker packs include Egg And Chup, Realistic Rabbit, Betakkuma 2, Square Cheese's Daily Life, Woman Cactus, and A Burdensome Pigeon Named Eagle. To check these new sticker packs, you will first need to update your WhatsApp app on your phone. If your update setting is set to auto, the messaging app will be updated to latest software automatically.

Once the update is installed, you can simply open a contact on WhatsApp and open the sticker library. There you will be able to see the new sticker packs, click on the download option and have a fun conversation with your friends and family members.

WhatsApp launched few more sticker packs in the recent past, one was dedicated to Ramadan. The messaging platform also added Earth Day sticker pack last month.

The messaging platform recently introduced an easy way to locate the nearest COVID-19 vaccine center. Earlier this month, the head of the messaging platform Will Cathcart announced that the company was working with health partners to operate helplines in the form of chatbots on the messaging app.

To find the nearby COVID-19 vaccine centre you will need to first save the +91 9013151515 to your contact list, next head to WhatsApp and find the number in the contact list, and type Namaste. The automated response will then ask you for your PIN code and enter it. The chatbot will then send the list of vaccine center in the particular location.