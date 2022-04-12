comscore WhatsApp new feature: Upcoming drawing tool revealed
WhatsApp new drawing tool feature revealed: All you need to know

WhatsApp is also making changes to the way photos and videos are saved on its platform with “media visibility” option.

  Published: April 12, 2022 3:56 PM IST
WhatsApp, the meta-owned instant messaging app is reportedly planning to roll out a new interface for the drawing editor that includes new drawing tools. According to WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo, the feature has been spotted in an iOS beta version. It is expected to be rolling out to beta testers in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 22.8.0.73. Also Read - After Diem fiasco, Meta looks at Zuck Bucks for virtual money

WhatsApp Drawing Tool Feature

WhatsApp is rolling out this feature to some beta testers. More activations are planned at a later date after installing a future update. As per the report, the instant messaging platform is planning to introduce three new drawing tools: two new pencils and a blur tool. Also Read - Meta is not hosting its F8 developer conference this year: Here’s why

The report also shared a screenshot showing the new feature. You can start using the new drawing tools if you install the latest beta from the Play Store, but if you don’t see the new drawing editor it means it is not ready for your WhatsApp account. In this case, another rollout for more WhatsApp accounts is planned at a later date. Also Read - Meta introduces 'Sharing to Reels' feature for Facebook to share Reels from third-party apps

In addition, the Meta-owned messaging app is making changes to the way photos and videos are saved on its platform. WhatsApp is automatically turning off the “media visibility” option for disappearing chats shared on its Android app. This is being done to ensure that the media files shared using the app’s disappearing messages feature remain private. WhatsApp is rolling out a similar feature on WhatsApp for iOS, wherein the company is turning off the “Save to Camera Roll” option for disappearing chats.

With this update, photos, videos, and GIFs shared when the disappearing message mode is on will not be saved on users’ smartphones.

WhatsApp users will still be able to save media manually in disappearing chats. This change is being rolled out to all users on beta and public builds. The blog site says that these changes should come into effect within 24 hours.

Best Sellers