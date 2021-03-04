Facebook owned messaging platform WhatsApp begins rolling out voice and video calling feature for Web users starting today. WhatsApp has been working on rolling out this feature for a long time now and has finally released it for everyone around the globe. With the video and voice calling feature on WhatsApp Web, the messaging platform will aim to take on the likes of other video calling platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, Skype, among others. Also Read - WhatsApp testing disappearing images for Android, iOS: Here's how it will work

Similar to WhatsApp voice and video calling on the mobile app, calls on the web will also be end-to-end encrypted, which means no one apart (including WhatsApp and parent company Facebook) from you and your friend will be able to hear the conversation. The messaging platform says that it aims to offer "reliable and high-quality experience". WhatsApp Web calling is available on Windows 10 64-bit version 1903 and newer and macOS 10.13 and newer.

How to make video, voice call on WhatsApp Web

STEP 1: You'll first need to get an active internet connection on your computer and phone

STEP 2: WhatsApp will then access your computer’s microphone or webcam depending on the voice or video calling feature you want to use

STEP 3: To continue, you will then need to have an audio output device and microphone connected to your computer for calls

STEP 4: Next, open the individual chat you would like to call.

STEP 5: Click the Voice call icon and you’re good to go.

Group WhatsApp calling feature coming

WhatsApp has also confirmed that video and voice calling feature will come to group calls on web in the near future. The messaging platform said, “We will be expanding this feature to include group voice and video calls in the future.” The release timeline hasn’t been revealed as of yet. Let’s now explain how to make voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web.

The messaging platform recently announced the roll out of a new security feature for WhatsApp Web and Desktop including face and fingerprint unlock when linking devices.