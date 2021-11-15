WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

comscore WhatsApp new ‘last seen’ status feature now rolling out to iOS beta users
  • Home
  • Apps
  • WhatsApp new ‘last seen’ status feature now rolling out to iOS beta users
News

WhatsApp new ‘last seen’ status feature now rolling out to iOS beta users

Apps

Even if the user puts these restrictions on those who don’t have the feature, the excluded contact won’t be able to view the last seen status

WhatsApp

WhatsApp 'last seen' privacy feature on iOS is available to beta testers

WhatsApp recently rolled out new privacy features for Android beta testers. Now, the messaging application is rolling out a new beta update with the option to selectively restrict the ‘last seen’ status, profile photo and About section for iPhone users. The new update is compatible with WhatsApp beta version 2.21.230.15 on iOS. However, some users may still not see the new features, despite the update. In that case, the company will roll out the features in the next beta update. Also Read - Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Portrait Light, Blur, Smart Suggestions and more

The new privacy feature provides the user with more control over their data. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks beta features on the messaging application. WhatsApp iOS beta testers will be able to select specific contacts to hide their ‘last seen’ status from them. Also Read - Tired of ex stalking you? WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

The report clarifies that even if the user puts this restriction on those who don’t have the feature, the excluded contact won’t be able to view the last seen status. On the other hand, you will not be able to view the last seen status of the same contact either. The exclusion works in a way similar to the privacy setting when a user sets the last seen to “Nobody”. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo

The ‘About’ section and ‘Profile Photo’ can also be set to hidden from the privacy settings of the application. WABetaInfo also shared screenshots of the new settings option.

WhatsApp is also working on a new ‘Communities’ feature that will be providing a setup similar to Discord, but on the messaging application. The ‘Communities’ feature will allow admins to have greater control, when compared to groups. Going by the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the feature will be differentiated from Groups with the help of squared icons, compared to round icons for the WhatsApp groups. The communications happening over these “Communities” have also been offered with end-to-end encryption.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: November 15, 2021 3:02 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Apps
WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

Apps

Delete these 7 Google Android apps immediately to save your personal data

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Gaming

PUBG New State redeem codes for today: How to get free UC, weapons, loot crates and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Beware! a user lost Rs 50,000 by scanning a QR code, here are the tips to save yourself

PUBG New State released in India, but is it really safe to play?

Charging phone overnight is risky, and 4 other things to never do on your phone

How to clean a dust clogged air purifier filter

Top 5 things to know about Mark Zuckerberg's vision for metaverse

Related Topics

Related Stories

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Apps

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here
WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

Apps

WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact
WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23

Apps

WhatsApp rolls out new last seen, profile photo privacy feature for Android 2.21.23
PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

Gaming

PUBG New State lands on Apple App Store for compatible iPhones

हिंदी समाचार

8GB + 4GB वर्चुअल RAM के साथ लॉन्च हुआ Samsung का 64MP कैमरे वाला फोन, मिलेंगे दमदार फीचर्स

5000mAh बैटरी और 4GB RAM के साथ आया Vivo Y15A स्मार्टफोन, जानें कीमत और खूबियां

फ्री फायर 7 बेस्ट कैरेक्टर्स, जिनकी एबिलिटी हर गेम में देगी साथ

OPPO ला रहा है 125W फास्ट चार्जिंग वाला स्मार्टफोन, पलक झपकते ही फोन होगा फुल चार्ज!

Redmi Note 11T 5G की लॉन्च डेट हुई अनाउंस, जानें क्या होगी कीमत और फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022: Know specs, features, design
TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000

News

TECNO Spark 8 New Variant Launched in India | Big Display and Bold Design under ₹10,000
WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update

News

WhatsApp users can hide Last Seen and Profile Photo from select people | WhatsApp new feature update
e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

e-Amrit website launched for electric vehicles EVs in India

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch
Mobiles
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications, images leak ahead of 2022 launch
WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

Apps

WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022

News

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE smartphone may launch in January 2022
Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed

Mobiles

Redmi Note 11T launch date in India confirmed
Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

Apps

Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Details here

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Best Sellers