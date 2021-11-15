WhatsApp users on iOS can finally use these privacy features

WhatsApp recently rolled out new privacy features for Android beta testers. Now, the messaging application is rolling out a new beta update with the option to selectively restrict the ‘last seen’ status, profile photo and About section for iPhone users. The new update is compatible with WhatsApp beta version 2.21.230.15 on iOS. However, some users may still not see the new features, despite the update. In that case, the company will roll out the features in the next beta update. Also Read - Google Photos iOS gets new editing tools: Portrait Light, Blur, Smart Suggestions and more

The new privacy feature provides the user with more control over their data. The feature was spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks beta features on the messaging application. WhatsApp iOS beta testers will be able to select specific contacts to hide their ‘last seen’ status from them. Also Read - Tired of ex stalking you? WhatsApp will soon allow hiding last seen from a specific contact

The report clarifies that even if the user puts this restriction on those who don’t have the feature, the excluded contact won’t be able to view the last seen status. On the other hand, you will not be able to view the last seen status of the same contact either. The exclusion works in a way similar to the privacy setting when a user sets the last seen to “Nobody”. Also Read - WhatsApp now lets you choose who sees your ‘last seen' status, profile photo

The ‘About’ section and ‘Profile Photo’ can also be set to hidden from the privacy settings of the application. WABetaInfo also shared screenshots of the new settings option.

WhatsApp is also working on a new ‘Communities’ feature that will be providing a setup similar to Discord, but on the messaging application. The ‘Communities’ feature will allow admins to have greater control, when compared to groups. Going by the screenshots shared by WABetaInfo, the feature will be differentiated from Groups with the help of squared icons, compared to round icons for the WhatsApp groups. The communications happening over these “Communities” have also been offered with end-to-end encryption.