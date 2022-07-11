comscore WhatsApp new Reactions feature rolling out to users: Here's what's new
News

WhatsApp starts rolling out support for all emojis to react to messages

Apps

WhatsApp had announced the Reactions feature early on in the month of April and the feature was delivered a month later

Whatsapp Reactions

WhatsApp started rolling out the ‘Reactions’ feature in the month of May. All users of the instant messaging application received the feature within a few weeks of the announcement. Now WhatsApp is rolling out the support for all emojis in the form of reactions. Earlier, users were limited to just six options. Now, all available emojis can be used to respond to texts. The announcement of the rollout has been made by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Also Read - WhatsApp gets the ability to message, mute individual users in a group call

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg stated, ” We’re rolling out the ability to use any emoji as a reaction on WhatsApp. Some of my favorites: 🤖🍟🏄‍♂️😎💯👊”. Currently, the feature is not available to all users but it will be rolled out to all users in the coming weeks. In order to make sure that you get the new feature, the user should keep the application updated at all times. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now transfer message data from Android to an iPhone

WhatsApp had announced the Reactions feature early on in the month of April and the feature was delivered a month later. The instant messaging application had also introduced a host of other features including the WhatsApp Communities, a take on Telegram’s Channel ecosystem. Also Read - How to convert your photo into a WhatsApp sticker: A step-by-step guide

WhatsApp had also introduced new voice calling features which have been rolled out. This includes more participants in a single voice call as well as the overall interface of calls. Users can easily add up to 32 people in a single call. The icons representing the participants have shrunk to feature audio waveform format. Earlier, users could only add eight people to a call.

How to use the WhatsApp Reactions feature?

You can currently use the Reactions feature with six emojis. Here’s how to use it.

-First, open any chat you want to react to
-Press and hold the message that you want to react to
-As soon as you do that, a pop-up with six different emojis will show up
-You just have to drag your thumb/finger to your desired emoji and just leave it
-Soon you’ll see the reaction under that particular message.

This particular feature will be useful in Group chats that can get overwhelmed for numerous short messages. With the reactions feature you won’t have to type a separate reply. You just have to tap and hold. This substantially decreases the overall response time.

How to change your existing reaction

-You can change your reaction to a different one.
-Long press on a message you reacted to.
-Tap a different emoji.

How to remove an existing reaction

-You can remove your reaction to a message. A notification won’t be sent to the sender of the message if you remove a reaction.
-Long press on the message you reacted to or tap the reaction.
-Tap the emoji you reacted with to remove it.

 

  • Published Date: July 11, 2022 8:00 PM IST
  • Updated Date: July 11, 2022 8:03 PM IST

