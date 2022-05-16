Whatsapp New Rich Preview Feature Spotted For Status Updates

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will make sharing website addresses on your status look better. The app is testing ways to generate ‘rich previews’ for the Status. Right now, if you share a web address on the status, you’ll just see text of the actual address. In the screenshots captured during the testing of this feature, we see a detailed link of the address, instead of just plain text. Also Read - This state’s traffic police is using WhatsApp to remind people about their violations

The feature has been spotted by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks the latest features in the beta version of the app. In the report filed by the website, we can see a few screenshots showing what the feature will look like and the difference it will create. Also Read - How to redeem YouTube Premium code: A step-by-step guide

This new feature has been spotted on the Android version of the app. However, it was already being tested on WhatsApp beta for iOS. Both WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2218.1 and the Android beta are testing the new feature. This shows that WhatsApp may finally be ready to roll out this new feature for beta testing soon. Also Read - Apple WWDC 2022: In-person attendance, iPadOS, 16, iOS 16 and more expected

There’s one caveat to this new feature. The user sending the rich preview link will have to wait for WhatsApp to generate a preview before hitting send. If the user does send the link before it gets generated, it will only view as text.

WhatsApp is also working on a new filter chats option. This feature has been limited to Business accounts so far but the latest screenshots have suggested that the feature will also be introduced to standard WhatsApp accounts.

What is WhatsApp Chat Filter

As the name suggests, you can filter out certain chats using some parameters. From the screenshots we can make out four primary categories that WhatsApp may add initially. This includes: Unread Chats, Contacts, Non-Contacts and Groups. You can just select one option to filter them out.

WhatsApp’s filter button pops up on the Business accounts when you hit search. However, it seems that with the standard chats, it will always be present on the top right, shortening the overall steps to use the feature. There are no details about the official rollout of the feature.