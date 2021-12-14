comscore WhatsApp introduces a new Voice Message Preview feature
WhatsApp rolls out a new 'Voice Message Preview' feature: Check details

WhatsApp users will also have an option to tap on any part of the voice message recording to play it from that particular timestamp.

WhatsApp has rolled out a new ‘Voice Message Preview’ feature for its users. Now, the users will be able to preview their voice messages on WhatsApp before sending them. The preview option will increase the usability of the app. This feature was first spotted by WABetaInfo last month. The WhatsApp Message Preview feature is now rolled out to all users globally. If you haven’t received it yet, try updating your app. Also Read - Doubt someone is stalking you on WhatsApp? 5 settings to change to stay safe

Here are a few simple steps that you can follow to preview your voice notes: Also Read - WhatsApp brings new features to keep stalkers away: Check how it works

How to preview WhatsApp voice messages before sending

1. Open WhatsApp and open any individual or group chat. Also Read - WhatsApp launches cryptocurrency payments with Novi wallet

2. Tap on the microphone and slide it up to lock hands-free recording.

3. Record the voice message and tap on stop, once done.

4. Tap on “Play” to listen to this voice message. Users can even tap on any part of the recording to play it from that particular timestamp.

5. Once you are done, you can select “Trash” to delete this recording or tap on “send” to send it

For the unversed, WhatsApp had introduced playback speeds for voice messages earlier this year. The WhatsApp feature brings three playback speed options to choose from for voice messages. With this feature, users can listen to WhatsApp voice messages at three different speeds: normal speed, 1.5x speed, and 2x speed. Notably, all WhatsApp voice messages will play at normal speed by default. Users can change the setting as per their requirements.

The WhatsApp playback speed icon is visible in a voice message. To change the setting, users can simply tap the icon to adjust the voice message playback speeds as per their need. To adjust the settings, users will first need to tap to increase the speed by 1.5x and then by 2x. There is no option for a slower playback speed for voice messages here.

  • Published Date: December 14, 2021 10:30 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 14, 2021 10:30 PM IST

