comscore WhatsApp new voice messaging features announced for Android, iOS
News

WhatsApp announces new voice messaging features for Android, iOS users

Apps

WhatsApp has announced that the new features are aimed at making the voice message experience on WhatsApp even better.

WhatsApp Voice Features

WhatsApp new voice messaging features will be rolled out in coming weeks.

WhatsApp has announced a host of new features in the voice messaging ecosystem. The feature was first introduced in the 2013 and the Meta-owned instant messaging application has been gradually improving the overall experience. In order to make voice messages more useful, the app has shares some of the latest features that will be coming to Android and iOS smartphones. Also Read - WhatsApp’s global voice note player arrives on Android, but there’s a catch

WhatsApp has confirmed that these new voice messaging features will be rolled out to all Android, iOS users in the coming weeks. Also Read - WhatsApp could soon let you share files 2GB in size

Here are some of the listed features:

• Out of Chat Playback: Listen to a voice message outside of the chat so you can multitask or read and respond to other messages.
• Pause/Resume Recording: When recording a voice message, you can now pause the recording and resume when ready, in case you’re interrupted or need to gather your thoughts.
• Waveform Visualization: Shows a visual representation of the sound on the voice message to help follow the recording.
• Draft Preview: Listen to your voice messages before sending them.
• Remember Playback: If you pause when listening to a voice message, you can pick up where you left off when you return to the chat.
• Fast Playback on Forwarded Messages: Play voice messages at 1.5x or 2x speeds to listen to messages faster on both regular and forwarded messages.

 

  • Published Date: March 30, 2022 8:54 PM IST

