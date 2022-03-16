comscore WhatsApp new voice note feature rolling to select iOS beta users
WhatsApp new voice note feature being rolled out to a few users

The WhatsApp feature has finally moved out of the development phase and will be functional for select users.

Image: Pixabay

WhatsApp voice notes have quickly become a commonly-used feature. The instant messaging application is now working on a new feature to refine the feature. A new report has showed that WhatsApp is trying to let users listen to voice notes even after they move out of a chat. In the current stable version, every time you play a voice note, you have to stay in that chat to listen to it completely. With the new feature in place, you’ll be able to leave the chat and enter other conversations without having to stop playing the voice note. Also Read - McLaren F1 cars to get Google Chrome style wheels, Android bot this year

WABetaInfo, a website that tracks WhatsApp features in the beta version of the application has spotted the new feature. The instant messaging app is rolling out the New Global Voice Note player feature to iOS beta. The feature has finally moved out of the development phase and will now be functional for select iOS beta testers of WhatsApp. Also Read - New Kashmir Files WhatsApp scam is leading to hacked bank accounts

How will the new feature work?

In a screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, we can see that the voice note is being played even when the user is in the chat list. In previous versions, the voice note stopped playing as soon as you moved out of the chat. Also Read - YouTube for Android app gets video transcription feature: What it means for users

Who will get the new feature?

So far, only iOS beta users have been getting the feature. In case iOS beta users still haven’t gotten this new Global Voice Note player, they might either have to update their app or wait for when they get it. The feature is still in the development phase on Android beta. It might soon be made functional for Android beta users.

Last year, WhatsApp started offering the feature of increasing the playback speed of voice notes. The voice note can be played at either 1.5X or 2X speed. The app also added a feature where the user can tap and drag the voice recording button to keep recording. Earlier, users had to tap and hold the mic button to continue recording.

  • Published Date: March 16, 2022 6:19 PM IST
  • Updated Date: March 16, 2022 6:20 PM IST

