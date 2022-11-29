WhatsApp now lets you retain caption of photos, videos before forwarding

After testing it for a few days initially, WhatsApp has now begun rolling out the ability to add captions to a photo, a GIF, or a video before you forward them to other contacts. Till now, WhatsApp never allowed you to retain the caption of a photo or a video before you forward it, so what you ended up doing was sending the caption separately as a text message after sending the photo. The alternative was to copy the photo and send it separately with the caption instead of forwarding right from someone’s screen. The new caption facility lets you get rid of all of that. Also Read - WhatsApp to launch ‘Message Yourself’ feature in India: All you need to know

We at BGR India were able to use the functionality, but it worked only on WhatsApp’s iOS app. WABetaInfo confirmed in its report that the functionality to add captions to photos and videos that you are forwarding is now available on iOS but Android. Since the feature is a useful one, I do not see why WhatsApp would keep it exclusive to iOS and not roll it out for Android and other platforms, such as Windows and macOS. Also Read - WhatsApp phone numbers of 500 mn users leaked online: Report

How to add captions to an image or a video before forwarding

It is a simple process. When someone sends you a photo or a video, you can forward it by long tapping on it. On iOS, the menu pops up either below or above the photo with the “Forward” option. Tap the Forward option and then choose the contact you want to forward the media item to. On the same screen, you will see the photo caption at the bottom. You have the option of removing the caption by tapping the X icon on the top right corner of the dialogue box. That is how you can retain the caption of an image or a video before forwarding it to other contacts. Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out contact cards sharing on Windows beta

While the feature is nifty, it still does not allow you to change the caption. According to previous reports based on the testing of the functionality, users could change the caption of the image or the video before forwarding. The text box available next to the media item allowed removing the preset content and add your own content.