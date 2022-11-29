comscore WhatsApp now lets you retain caption of photos, videos before forwarding
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Now Lets You Retain Caption Of Photos Videos Before Forwarding
News

WhatsApp now lets you retain caption of photos, videos before forwarding

Apps

WhatsApp never allowed you to retain the caption of a photo or a video before you forward it, but the new feature on iOS allows it.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has begun rolling out the new caption feature on iOS.
  • It allows you to retain the caption of a photo before forwarding it.
  • The feature is expected to be available on Android, as well.
whatsapp

WhatsApp to launch ‘Message Yourself’ feature in India: Details here

After testing it for a few days initially, WhatsApp has now begun rolling out the ability to add captions to a photo, a GIF, or a video before you forward them to other contacts. Till now, WhatsApp never allowed you to retain the caption of a photo or a video before you forward it, so what you ended up doing was sending the caption separately as a text message after sending the photo. The alternative was to copy the photo and send it separately with the caption instead of forwarding right from someone’s screen. The new caption facility lets you get rid of all of that. Also Read - WhatsApp to launch ‘Message Yourself’ feature in India: All you need to know

We at BGR India were able to use the functionality, but it worked only on WhatsApp’s iOS app. WABetaInfo confirmed in its report that the functionality to add captions to photos and videos that you are forwarding is now available on iOS but Android. Since the feature is a useful one, I do not see why WhatsApp would keep it exclusive to iOS and not roll it out for Android and other platforms, such as Windows and macOS. Also Read - WhatsApp phone numbers of 500 mn users leaked online: Report

How to add captions to an image or a video before forwarding

It is a simple process. When someone sends you a photo or a video, you can forward it by long tapping on it. On iOS, the menu pops up either below or above the photo with the “Forward” option. Tap the Forward option and then choose the contact you want to forward the media item to. On the same screen, you will see the photo caption at the bottom. You have the option of removing the caption by tapping the X icon on the top right corner of the dialogue box. That is how you can retain the caption of an image or a video before forwarding it to other contacts. Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out contact cards sharing on Windows beta

While the feature is nifty, it still does not allow you to change the caption. According to previous reports based on the testing of the functionality, users could change the caption of the image or the video before forwarding. The text box available next to the media item allowed removing the preset content and add your own content.

  • Published Date: November 29, 2022 4:11 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 now available in India: Check price, specs and more
News
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 now available in India: Check price, specs and more
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus to have upgraded batteries

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23, S23 Plus to have upgraded batteries

Apple MacBook Air M1 selling at Rs 20,000 discount

Deals

Apple MacBook Air M1 selling at Rs 20,000 discount

Apple iPhone 15 may feature new Sony camera sensor for better performance

News

Apple iPhone 15 may feature new Sony camera sensor for better performance

After FTX, crypto finance firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy

News

After FTX, crypto finance firm BlockFi files for bankruptcy

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

WhatsApp now lets you add captions to photos, videos before forwarding

MIUI 14 to launch on December 1: Everything you need to know

MIUI 14 to launch on December 1: Everything you need to know

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Pro 9 now available in India: Check price, specs and more

Apple iPhone 15 may feature new Sony camera sensor for better performance

Jio Cloud Gaming (JioGamesCloud) is now in the beta stage

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year