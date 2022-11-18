comscore WhatsApp now lets you search for businesses: How to use it
WhatsApp now lets you search for businesses and shop from them: How to use it

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that will enable users to search for businesses on its platform. Users will also be able to shop from these businesses without leaving WhatsApp’s interface.

  • WhatsApp has introduced the ability to search for businesses on its platform.
  • This feature is available in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK.
  • WhatsApp will also let users shop from the businesses that they search for.
WhatsApp has announced that it is rolling out a new feature to its subscribers that will enable users to search for businesses on its platform. In addition to finding businesses, this new feature will also enable users to chat with businesses and shop for products from them. Also Read - India to soon adopt USB Type-C for charging smartphones, laptops, tablets and more

In a blog post, the Meta-owned messaging app said that this new feature will let WhatsApp users browse businesses by category – such as travel or banking – or search by the business name. “This will save people from having to find phone numbers off websites or type a number into their contacts,” the company added. Also Read - Netflix lets you cut off access to signed in devices remotely: How to use it

The company also said that it is partnering with various payment partners so that WhatsApp users are able to purchase products without leaving the company’s interface. This feature is similar to the functionality that the company introduced in India with the launch of JioMart shopping experience on WhatsApp earlier this year. Now, the company is expanding the reach of this functionality to more countries. Also Read - WhatsApp wants you to message yourself, because why not?

Furthermore, WhatsApp says that this feature is built in a way that preserves people’s privacy. “What you search for is processed in a way that cannot be linked back to your account,” the company wrote in a blog post.

As far as availability is concerned, WhatsApp said that this feature will be available in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK.

How to search for businesses in WhatsApp

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone.

Step 2: Tap the Chat icon and the tap ‘Businesses’ under ‘Discover’ option.

Step 3: Now select your location sharing preferences.

Step 4: To use your location to find businesses in your area, tap ‘Continue’ and then tap ‘Allow Once’ to restrict WhatsApp’s access to your location data.

Step 5: Type in the query for the business you’re looking for.

Step 6: You can refine your search even more by tapping a filter chip at the top of the list. You can filter the businesses by category, distance, open status or catalog.

Step 7: From the list that appears, tap a business to view their business profile.

Step 8: Now, tap the Chat button to start a new chat with the business.

  Published Date: November 18, 2022 1:48 PM IST
