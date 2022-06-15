Now you can transfer your WhatsApp chats from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp is getting a new feature that will enable users to transfer their chats and their WhatsApp history from from Android to iOS easy. The development was announced by Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg who took to his official Facebook account to reveal that Android users can now transfer their chats, photos, videos, and voice messages to an iPhone. Also Read - Telegram founder Pavel Durov criticises Apple for ‘intentionally crippling’ web apps on iOS

But there is a catch. There is no direct of transferring WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS. Instead, users will have to rely on Move to iOS app to do all the hard work. WhatsApp in an FAQ page said that to be able to transfer WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS, users need an Android phone running the Android 5 or above, an iPhone running the iOS 15.5 and above, Move to iOS app installed on the Android phone, WhatsApp iOS version 2.22.10.70 or above installed on the iPhone, and WhatsApp Android version 2.22.7.74 or above installed on the Android phone. Also Read - WhatsApp Business for iOS might soon be able to detect the do not disturb mode

Transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android

It is worth noting that the feature comes less than a year after WhatsApp got the ability to transfer chats from iPhones to Android smartphones. Announcing the feature at the time, Google in a blog post had said, “…starting today, you can safely transfer your chat history and memories from your WhatsApp account on iPhone to Android. We worked closely with the WhatsApp team to build a new set of capabilities, all designed to make it easier to switch from iPhone to Android and take your WhatsApp history with you.”

However, the capability was restricted to Samsung Galaxy smartphones at the time.

How to transfer WhatsApp chats from iPhone to Android

Step 1: Turn on your Samsung and connect by cable to your iPhone when prompted.

Step 2: Follow the Samsung Smart Switch experience.

Step 3: When prompted, scan the QR code displayed on the new device using the iPhone’s camera.

Step 4: Tap Start on your iPhone, and wait for the process to complete.

Step 5: Continue setting up your new Samsung.

Step 6: When you reach the home screen, open WhatsApp and log in using the same phone number used on your old device.

Step 7: Tap Import when prompted, and allow the process to complete.