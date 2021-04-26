WhatsApp earlier this year announced that it was going to change its Terms of Service (ToS) and privacy policy, notifying its users via in-app alerts. Ahead of the May 15 deadline, the company is reportedly once again sending in-app alerts to both iOS and Android app users in a bid to prompt them to accept its new Terms of Service. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon release this useful feature we all have been waiting for

According to WABetaInfo, the new in-app alerts are currently being sent to users who did not accept its ToS the first time it sent at the beginning of the year. This means that if you already accepted the new terms of service back in February, then you will not be asked to accept them once again. Also Read - 5 WhatsApp upcoming features for Android users: Get Details

The new screenshot shared by WABetaInfo shows that the company is asking all of its users to agree to its new terms of service and its updated privacy policy, before the May 15 deadline, to continue using the instant messaging platform. Also Read - WhatsApp rolls out playback speeds for voice messages for beta users on Android

Additionally, the company seems to be clarifying to its users that despite all of the changes to the terms of service and the privacy policy, the platform will remain end-to-end encrypted. These changes will accordingly help users to easily chat with businesses, part of which could be shared with Facebook as an opt-in service due to separate terms of service that businesses have.

Moreover, with the update, WhatsApp will provide its users with more information as to how businesses manage their chats along with the changes that the company will be making to its platform.