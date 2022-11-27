comscore WhatsApp data breach: 500 million leaked mobile numbers go on sale
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Whatsapp Phone Numbers Of 500 Mn Users Leaked Online Report
News

WhatsApp phone numbers of 500 mn users leaked online: Report

Apps

The hacker was selling the US dataset for $7,000, the UK for $2,500, and Germany for $2,000, according to the report.

Highlights

  • The hacker was selling the US dataset for $7,000, the UK for $2,500, and Germany for $2,000.
  • Upon investigation, the researchers found that all of them were active WhatsApp users.
  • This database can be used by hackers for spamming, phishing attempts, identity theft, and other cybercriminal activities.
whatsapp 2

WhatsApp phone numbers of 487 million users have been stolen and put on sale on a “well-known” hacking community forum, the media reported. According to Cybernews, the dataset allegedly contains WhatsApp user data from 84 countries and phone numbers of over 32 million users from the US, 11 million from the UK, and 10 million from Russia. Also Read - WhatsApp is rolling out contact cards sharing on Windows beta

WhatsApp data breach

The hacker claims to have a significant number of phone numbers belonging to the citizens of Egypt (45 million), Italy (35 million), Saudi Arabia (29 million), France (20 million), and Turkey (20 million). The data shows 61,62,450 Indian users are also affected by the breach. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on voice status updates on iOS beta

The hacker was selling the US dataset for $7,000, the UK for $2,500, and Germany for $2,000, according to the report.

Cybernews researchers were able to get in touch with the hacker and also able to collect a sample of the data in which they found out that the shared sample contained 1,097 UK and 817 US user numbers.

Upon investigation, the researchers found that all of them were active WhatsApp users.

However, the hacker did not specify how they obtained the data, suggesting they “used their strategy,” and that all the numbers belong to WhatsApp users, said the report.

This database can be used by hackers for spamming, phishing attempts, identity theft, and other cybercriminal activities.

WhatsApp provides numerous privacy settings, such as hiding status and profile pictures, that users can enable to protect themselves from prying eyes.

As per the report, “The information on WhatsApp users could be obtained by harvesting information at scale, also known as scraping, which violates WhatsApp’s Terms of Service”.

–With inputs from IANS

  • Published Date: November 27, 2022 3:12 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Steps to link your aadhaar card with your mobile number
How To
Steps to link your aadhaar card with your mobile number
Redmi K60 series storage, processor and more details revealed

Mobiles

Redmi K60 series storage, processor and more details revealed

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G India pricing officially teased online

Mobiles

Realme 10 Pro+ 5G India pricing officially teased online

WhatsApp brings contact cards for Windows Beta: Report

Apps

WhatsApp brings contact cards for Windows Beta: Report

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Entertainment

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now available on Disney Plus Hotstar

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Steps to link your aadhaar card with your mobile number

Twitter head might make an alternative smartphone to iphone, Android phones

Twitter 'Verified' next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated, says Elon Musk

The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Top 6 upgrades it will offer

The Witcher 3 Next Gen: Top 6 upgrades it will offer

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Video

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

Related Topics

Latest Videos

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial

Features

How To Report an Account or Message on Instagram, Watch Step By Step Tutorial
Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year