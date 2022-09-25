comscore WhatsApp wants to turn you into a sticker pack: Here’s how
News

WhatsApp plans to turn you into a sticker pack: Here’s how

Apps

WhatsApp users will be able to use the Avatar as their profile picture. This is similar to the feature that the company offers on Facebook.

WhatsApp Avatar

Image: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp, for long, has been working on a feature that will enable users to switch to an Avatar while turning off the camera during a video call. The feature, as per, previous reports will be available when users join a video call and then turn off the camera. Now, a new report says that the company is planning to beyond offering Avatars during video calls by turning them into stickers. Also Read - Instagram rolls out longer uninterrupted Stories for users: Check details

As per a recent report by WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging app is planning to turn Avatars into stickers within the app and enable users use them as they use other stickers in the messaging app. The screenshots of the feature shared by the blog site, the option to create Avatar stickers will appear alongside the GIF, emojis and stickers option when WhatsApp users tap the stickers option in the message bar. On the tapping the Avatar option, the first time, users will be able to create their Avatars, much like they do on Facebook. Once that is done, WhatsApp will automatically turn their Avatar into a sticker pack with various expressions and emotions such as meh face, crying, love, heart break, LOL, mind blowing and confused among other things. WhatsApp users will then be able to use this Avatar sticker pack as while messaging their friends and family as they use other stickers on the platform. Also Read - WhatsApp, Zoom may soon come under ambit of telecom license

Image: WABetaInfo

Furthermore, there is a plus icon in the messaging window towards the left of the Avatar feature. Tapping on the Avatar and the plus icons should enable users to create more Avatar stickers. However, there is no clarity in this regard yet. Also Read - This Instagram tool will protect you from receiving nude photos in the DMs: Details here

The screenshot shared by the blog site also shows that WhatsApp users will be able to edit their Avatar sticker pack by tapping the ‘Edit Avatar’ button that will appear towards the bottom of the Avatar sticker pack.

Lastly, the screenshots also show that WhatsApp users will be able to use the Avatar as their profile picture. This is similar to the feature that the company offers on Facebook.

As far as availability is concerned, the report states that this feature is still in development and that there is no word on when it be available in the company’s Android and iOS-based apps.

  • Published Date: September 25, 2022 3:02 PM IST
