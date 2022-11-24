Earlier this month, WhatsApp announced that it is rolling out in-chat Polls to users. However, the feature wasn’t available for everyone until last week. Polls reached both Android and iOS users in their entirety last week, but on WhatsApp Desktop/Web, they were missing. Also Read - Meta says it got 55,497 requests from Indian govt for user data

Now, WhatsApp Polls have been released for everyone on the Desktop/Web platform. Similar to Polls on Android and iOS, the feature lets you create a poll with up to 12 options as answers.

Anyone can vote for a single option or for all options in the poll. Polls work in personal chats as well as in groups. Let's see how you can use polls on WhatsApp Desktop/Web.

How to Use WhatsApp Polls on the Desktop/Web platform

If you have an Android device and have used Polls on your phone, then it will be pretty simple for you. You have to basically follow the same steps as you’d on Android.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your browser.

Step 2: Now, in a group or in a personal chat, tap on the attachment button on the bottom left side of the screen. It is next to the emoji icon.

Step 3: From the list of options, tap on the first option to create Polls.

Step 4: A pop-up window will open allowing you to create polls.

Step 5: Put your question and add all the options for voting. Remember that you can add up to 12 options. If required, emojis can also be used.

Step 6: Once done filling in all the details, tap on the send button on the bottom right side.

After you create and submit the poll, everyone will be able to cast their votes. As said above, anyone can vote for all options or for a single option. Polls cannot be shared or forwarded, however, you can reply and react to them.