News

WhatsApp Polls are now releasing on desktop for everyone: How to use

Apps

After launching Polls for everyone on Android and iOS devices, the feature is now rolling out to the Desktop/Web platform of the app.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp Polls are now arriving on the Desktop/Web platform.
  • Polls can now be used by everyone across different platforms like Android, iOS, and Desktop (Windows).
  • Polls allow you to set up to 12 options for voting.
WhatsApp Polls for Desktop

Earlier this month, WhatsApp announced that it is rolling out in-chat Polls to users. However, the feature wasn’t available for everyone until last week. Polls reached both Android and iOS users in their entirety last week, but on WhatsApp Desktop/Web, they were missing. Also Read - Meta says it got 55,497 requests from Indian govt for user data

Now, WhatsApp Polls have been released for everyone on the Desktop/Web platform. Similar to Polls on Android and iOS, the feature lets you create a poll with up to 12 options as answers. Also Read - WhatsApp working on solving biggest problem with photo forwards

Anyone can vote for a single option or for all options in the poll. Polls work in personal chats as well as in groups. Let’s see how you can use polls on WhatsApp Desktop/Web. Also Read - WhatsApp Desktop to get a password-protected screen lock feature

How to Use WhatsApp Polls on the Desktop/Web platform

If you have an Android device and have used Polls on your phone, then it will be pretty simple for you. You have to basically follow the same steps as you’d on Android.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp Web on your browser.

Step 2: Now, in a group or in a personal chat, tap on the attachment button on the bottom left side of the screen. It is next to the emoji icon.

Step 3: From the list of options, tap on the first option to create Polls.

Step 4: A pop-up window will open allowing you to create polls.

Step 5: Put your question and add all the options for voting. Remember that you can add up to 12 options. If required, emojis can also be used.

Step 6: Once done filling in all the details, tap on the send button on the bottom right side.

After you create and submit the poll, everyone will be able to cast their votes. As said above, anyone can vote for all options or for a single option. Polls cannot be shared or forwarded, however, you can reply and react to them.

  • Published Date: November 24, 2022 9:10 AM IST
