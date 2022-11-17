comscore WhatsApp Polls launched for Android and iOS: Here's How to use them
News

WhatsApp Polls now available for everyone: Here's how to use the feature

Apps

After testing the feature extensively with iOS and select Android users, WhatsApp Polls are finally rolling out to the public.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp Polls are now rolling out for Android and iOS users.
  • The feature lets you create a Poll in group chats and individual chats.
  • There can be up to 12 options for voting and a single person can vote for all the options.
WhatsApp Polls

WhatsApp was testing the Polls feature on the beta platform for iOS and select Android users. The feature is now available to everyone on the stable version and it can be used in both group chats and in individual chats. Also Read - WhatsApp India head, Meta India’s director of Public Policy quit

The WhatsApp Polls feature allows you to create a poll with up to 12 options as answers. Anyone can vote for any options that are available as answers, which means a person can vote for one or all options. Also Read - WhatsApp is working on a new 'DND Mode' that will flag missed calls

The feature was reported to work in groups previously but it now also works in personal/individual chats. Also Read - WhatsApp will soon allow you to use the app on at least two phones simultaneously

Here’s how you can use the WhatsApp Polls feature on your Android or iOS device.

How to use the new WhatsApp Polls

Before we see the steps, make sure you are on the latest version of WhatsApp. If you aren’t, go ahead and update the and then follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp on your smartphone and head to a group chat or an individual chat.

Step 2: Now, tap on the attachment button on Android and the Plus (+) button on iOS.

Step 3: You will now be able to see the Poll option at the bottom alongside the other options like Location, Contact, and others. Tap on Poll.

Step 4: Now, put your question in the ‘Ask question’ area, followed by adding options for voting. You can add up to 12 options for voting.

Step 5: Once you add all the details about the poll, tap on Send.

Your Poll will now be sent and users in the group or the person with whom you shared the poll will be able to vote. As said above, a single person can vote for all options as answers if he wishes to. That said, it isn’t limited to one vote for now.

Polls cannot be shared or forwarded, however, you can reply and react to them.

  • Published Date: November 17, 2022 9:35 AM IST
